Michigan-Based Lover’s Lane Adult Store Chain Spreads Into Ohio After Acquiring Ambiance

‘We are really looking forward to serving the Ohio marketplace like never before,’ says co-founder Michael Allmond

By on Wed, Sep 21, 2022 at 9:41 am

Adult store chains Lover's Lane and Ambiance found success by bringing adult stores to suburban strip malls. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Adult store chains Lover's Lane and Ambiance found success by bringing adult stores to suburban strip malls.


Lover’s Lane chain of sex toy shops is spreading the love to Ohio after the Plymouth-based company acquired Cleveland-based Ambiance last year.

According to a press release from Lover’s Lane, over the past nine months all of Ambiance’s seven retail stores have now been “rebranded, renovated, and converted into Lover’s Lane’s signature boutique style.”

“Our organization has looked at Ambiance as a viable and desirable acquisition at various times throughout our 30-year history and it is quite rewarding that the timing was finally right to make it happen.” co-founder Michael Allmond said in the release. “We are really looking forward to serving the Ohio marketplace like never before.”

Plymouth-based Lover’s Lane was founded in 1992. Ambiance was founded in Ohio in 1981 by Henry Keiluhn, a Scene music writer turned audio salesman, and Jennifer Downey, a stock trader who was moonlighting as a model.

Keiluhn had started hosting home sex toy parties after reading about them in a tabloid, and met when Downey he needed a swimsuit model for a brochure. The two became partners in both business and romance, and set out to make Ambiance a safe strip mall chain that would appeal to suburban moms.

“We are excited because there are consistencies in our business models,” Downey said in a press release last year announcing that Ambiance had been sold to Lover’s Lane. “Lover’s Lane sells similar items such as gift lotions and massage oils for couples, doesn’t sell X-rated videos, and their stores are located in suburban shopping centers like all of our stores. Their sales staff also works to provide the romantic resources for people to find the products they want and need to enhance their romance and love lives.”

Downey added, “For 40 years and multiple generations of customers, we helped couples connect, love, and support each other. We know that when they do that, it teaches their children what a loving relationship looks like and we expect Lover’s Lane to carry on with our philosophy.”

Lover’s Lane now has nearly 40 stores across the Midwest, including stores in Illinois and Indiana. More information is available at loverslane.com.

This Castle Style Cleveland Home Is On The Market For $249,900

This Castle in Cleveland Is for Sale at Only $249,900 and Is Still Probably Overpriced
Everything We Saw in the Muni Lot Before the 2022 Season Opener Against the Jets

Everything We Saw in the Muni Lot Before the Browns' Epic 2022 Home Opener Loss Against the Jets
Nighttown 12387 Cedar Rd., Cleveland Heights When Nighttown, the iconic Cleveland Heights jazz club and restaurant, closed in 2020, its future looked bleak. But stepping up to save the day was Gregg Levy, whose Red Restaurant Group announced that it would reopen the storied property after extensive renovations and infrastructure improvements. The group recently announced that construction delays and other issues have made the answer to the question of when it's reopening unclear, but they'll be giving everyone an early look at the menu with three special events at Red — Sept. 28, Oct. 12 and Oct. 19.

The Most-Anticipated New Restaurants Coming to Cleveland This Fall and Beyond

The Most-Anticipated New Restaurants Coming to Cleveland This Fall and Beyond
Photos From the 11th Annual Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival Opening Night

Photos From the 11th Annual Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival Opening Night

