The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

Nick Gilbert, Son of Dan Gilbert, Dies at the Age of 26

He'd suffered from neurofibromatosis, which has no known cure

By on Sun, May 7, 2023 at 7:11 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The bowtie emblem that appeared on Cavs warmups and throughout the arena last year - Cavs
Cavs
The bowtie emblem that appeared on Cavs warmups and throughout the arena last year

Nick Gilbert, son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, passed away Saturday at  the age of 26.

He was born with neurofibromatosis, a disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body and which has no cure, and had survived multiple major brain surgeries since being disagnosed at 15 months old.

"He was loved and cherished by many people including : his parents, Daniel Gilbert and Jennifer Gilbert; his siblings, Grant of Gracie, AJ and Nash Gilbert; his grandparents, Shirley, Samuel Gilbert, Murk Goddard, Pamela and Robert Feldman; and his aunts and uncles, Gary (Charlotte Gilbert), Kevin (Robin Goddard), Andrea Gilbert, Richard (Patti Gilbert), Paul (Desiree Marz) and Alicia Fox. He was also cherished by many loving cousins, friends, and devoted doctors, nurses, and caregivers," an obituary reads.

Wearing a bow tie that would become a trademark and an emblem for his efforts to rasise money to fight NF, a young 14-year-old Gilbert was introduced to the public in 2011 when he was sent as the Cavs' rep for the NBA Draft. After watching the ping pong balls fall Cleveland's way, Gilbert — with his infectious smile, positivity and sense of humor — became a fan favorite and the team's good luck charm.

"What's not to like?" Gilbert's answer on the broadcast that evening when asked what it felt like to be his dad's personal hero, became a team marketing slogan but it also represented his view on life, even one with NF.

"Look at the bright side of everything," he told the PD in 2011 when asked what advice he would give to someone with the disorder, which affects 1 in every 3,000 people.

The Cavs last October announced the team was dedicating the 2022-2023 season to Gilbert, with the bow tie emblem appearing on warm-up jerseys and throughout Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as it embarked on a campaign to raise further awareness and funds.

"We want to give a special thanks to Cleveland fans for always embracing Nick and showing him support and love over the years,” Dan Gilbert said in a statement before the season began. “This season, we’re using the Cavs platform to raise awareness of NF and the millions who are impacted by this disease. While there’s currently no cure, we hope to help support cutting-edge research through our efforts. So, as you cheer on the Cavs this season, we ask that you keep Nick and all those fighting NF in your hearts."

The Gilberts in 2017 founded NF Forward, a nonprofit dedicated to finding a cure for neurofibromatosis.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Flats East Bank Sets Sight on Becoming Cleveland's Second Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area

By Mark Oprea

The Flats East Bank in early May. It's possible that the majority of the area could become a drink-friendly pedestrian zone by the end of 2023.

"It's Atrocious.’ Students and Professors Rally Against Massive Ohio Higher Education Bill

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

About 20 people protested against Senate Bill 83 outside of the Statehouse on May 3, 2023.

RTA Gets $130 Million From Feds for New Rail Cars

By Mark Oprea

Sen. Sherrod Brown owed the $130 million grant to the overall intention of Biden's infrastructure bill, in part used to rebuild and repair out-of-commission machinery like the RTA's current 40-year-old fleet.

Cleveland VA Hospital Seeing Results From Experimental Immunotherapy Treatment for Cancer

By Dr. Corey Meador

Dr. CJ Nock

Also in News & Views

"It's Atrocious.’ Students and Professors Rally Against Massive Ohio Higher Education Bill

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

About 20 people protested against Senate Bill 83 outside of the Statehouse on May 3, 2023.

What Can Ohio Regulators Do to Prevent Future Utility Corruption Scandals?

By Kathiann M. Kowalski

Former Ohio House speaker Larry Householder arrives for day two of his racketeering trial.

NRC to Investigate Ground Settlement Issues at Davis-Besse Nuclear Plant

By Maria Elena Scott

The Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station near Toledo, Ohio.

GOP Plan to Advance 60% Amendment in August Looking Wobbly After Second Hearing Cancelled

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Two protestors hold up signs against the resolution to make it harder to amend the Constitution.
More

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us