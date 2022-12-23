Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Ohio CEOs Make Nearly 400 Times More Than Typical Employee

Meanwhile, median pay for workers at the largest companies fell under $50,000

By on Fri, Dec 23, 2022 at 10:51 am

click to enlarge The Galleria and Erieview Tower, home to TransDigm, whose CEO is one of the highest paid in Ohio - Heather McLaughlin/FlickrCC
Heather McLaughlin/FlickrCC
The Galleria and Erieview Tower, home to TransDigm, whose CEO is one of the highest paid in Ohio

The CEOs of some of Ohio’s biggest companies saw big paydays, much bigger than their employees, according to a report by an Ohio-based think tank.

An analysis found that of the 54 large state employers who file reports under the federal Securities and Exchange Commission, average pay for CEOs was up to $21.7 million in 2021, a rise from $16 million in 2020.

All but one of the CEOs studied were paid more than $5 million and 44 made more than $10 million, according to the report. All but three of the companies reporting to the SEC paid their CEOs “more than 100 times what they paid their median worker in 2021,” the report stated.

“Meanwhile, these 54 corporations cut median pay for workers or added more low paying jobs, pushing the median pay down from $51,494 in 2020 to $48,283 last year,” Policy Matters Ohio said in a statement on the report.

Companies including Wal-Mart, Victoria’s Secret and Starbucks were in the mix, and were also flagged for a median pay of less than $26,500, which is the federal poverty level for a family of four.

“Last year, corporate price gouging made it harder for many Ohioans to make ends meet, but many of the CEOs driving the problem did better than ever,” according to the report’s author, Michael Shields.

Shields said policymakers need to focus on reducing incentives “that give CEOs a personal pay boost for corporate decisions that harm workers and consumers” and limiting CEO power over pay decisions.

Tax penalties, government contracts, price gouging and worker compensation mandates could all be addressed to help bridge the wage gap, Policy Matters recommended.

“CEO pay is a major driver of inequity and excessive pay gains captured by CEOs reduce financial resources available to pay other working people,” the report stated. “Policymakers at all levels of government can make different choices so working people share in the prosperity their work makes possible.”

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Republished here with permission.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Mansfield's Snow Trails Offers After-Dark Glow Snow Tubing This Winter

By Ashley Moor

Mansfield's Snow Trails resort offers glow snow tubing after dusk from mid-December through mid-March.

Iced Out: Halloran Ice Rink, Youth Hockey Mostly Quiet Amid Building Issues, Leadership Controversy

By Lee Chilcote, The Land

Iced Out: Halloran Ice Rink, Youth Hockey Mostly Quiet Amid Building Issues, Leadership Controversy

LEGO Fan Convention Coming to Cleveland Next Summer

By Ashley Lubecky

LEGO Fan Convention Coming to Cleveland Next Summer

Justin Bibb Is Not One of Cleveland's Most Interesting People

By Vince Grzegorek

Bibb gets some shots up at Tower City after NBA All-Star press conference. Is that interesting?

Also in News & Views

As City Braces for Freezing Temps, Advocates Host Vigil for Homeless Clevelanders Who Died This Year

By Mark Oprea

As City Braces for Freezing Temps, Advocates Host Vigil for Homeless Clevelanders Who Died This Year

Iced Out: Halloran Ice Rink, Youth Hockey Mostly Quiet Amid Building Issues, Leadership Controversy

By Lee Chilcote, The Land

Iced Out: Halloran Ice Rink, Youth Hockey Mostly Quiet Amid Building Issues, Leadership Controversy

LEGO Fan Convention Coming to Cleveland Next Summer

By Ashley Lubecky

LEGO Fan Convention Coming to Cleveland Next Summer

Justin Bibb Is Not One of Cleveland's Most Interesting People

By Vince Grzegorek

Bibb gets some shots up at Tower City after NBA All-Star press conference. Is that interesting?
More

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us