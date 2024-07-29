Ohio Lawmakers Call for Passage of Rail Safety Bill

The fallout from the East Palestine disaster continues

By on Mon, Jul 29, 2024 at 11:11 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Aerial view of the train derailment wreckage in East Palestine. - (Screenshot from NTSB B-roll recorded Feb. 5, 2023)
(Screenshot from NTSB B-roll recorded Feb. 5, 2023)
Aerial view of the train derailment wreckage in East Palestine.
Ohio lawmakers are asking Congress to address longstanding safety failures of class-one freight railroads, to prevent disasters like last year's massive train derailment in East Palestine.

House Resolution 8996 would require that rail companies employ a second crewman and implement a confidential reporting system, among other reforms.

At a recent hearing, U.S. Ohio Rep. Michael Rulli - R-Youngstown - said the East Palestine derailment has caused irreparable environmental and economic damage.

He said the legislation would require companies like Norfolk Southern to ensure hazmat expertise on board is shared with on-scene responders - which one of the chemical companies, Oxy Vinyl LP, did not do.

"Oxy Vinyl manufactured the chemicals on board the train in East Palestine," said Rulli. "They recommended not to vent and burn the contents of the train, but this recommendation wasn't shared with first responders until after the fact."

After the Norfolk Southern train derailed and exploded, known carcinogens - including vinyl chloride - were released into the air, soil and water.

East Palestine residents immediately reported experiencing nosebleeds, rashes, throat and eye irritation, vomiting, and difficulty breathing.

Many report lingering health problems, more than a year after the accident.

Federal Railroad Administration Administrator Amit Bose said the agency has been supportive of the legislation, in addition to conducting inspections on high-hazard, flammable train routes.

"For over a year, the Department of Transportation has continued those calls," said Bose, "while concurrently taking important actions to make freight rail safer."

According to Federal data, there were 952 class-one train derailments in 2022, with about 77% occurring in railyards and 23% on mainline tracks.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Fridrich Bicycle to Permanently Close at the End of August

By Vince Grzegorek

After nearly a century-and-a-half in business, Fridrich Bicycle, Cleveland's oldest continuously-owned bike shop will be going out of business this year.

Councilman Richard Starr Says KeyBank Continues to Fail Cleveland's Minority and Poor Residents

By Jala Forest

Councilman Richard Starr Says KeyBank Continues to Fail Cleveland's Minority and Poor Residents

Cleveland's Intercity Yacht Club, One of the Country's Oldest Black Boating Clubs, Has Built Inclusivity Since 1968

By Jala Forest

Cleveland's Intercity Yacht Club, One of the Country's Oldest Black Boating Clubs, Has Built Inclusivity Since 1968

Bernie Moreno Says Migrants “Destroyed” Ohio Cities But Won’t Clarify Which Cities or How

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

From left, Bernie Moreno, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Donald Trump, Jr. speaking before a campaign rally in Butler County.

Cuyahoga County to Plant 1,200 Trees in Canopy Restoration Effort, But Residents' Role in Solution Looms

By Mark Oprea

What $1.2 million in tree money gets you.

Fridrich Bicycle to Permanently Close at the End of August

By Vince Grzegorek

After nearly a century-and-a-half in business, Fridrich Bicycle, Cleveland's oldest continuously-owned bike shop will be going out of business this year.

Cleveland's Intercity Yacht Club, One of the Country's Oldest Black Boating Clubs, Has Built Inclusivity Since 1968

By Jala Forest

Cleveland's Intercity Yacht Club, One of the Country's Oldest Black Boating Clubs, Has Built Inclusivity Since 1968

Councilman Richard Starr Says KeyBank Continues to Fail Cleveland's Minority and Poor Residents

By Jala Forest

Councilman Richard Starr Says KeyBank Continues to Fail Cleveland's Minority and Poor Residents
More

July 17, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us