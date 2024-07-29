Ohio Lawmakers Call for Passage of Rail Safety Bill

click to enlarge (Screenshot from NTSB B-roll recorded Feb. 5, 2023) Aerial view of the train derailment wreckage in East Palestine.

Ohio lawmakers are asking Congress to address longstanding safety failures of class-one freight railroads, to prevent disasters like last year's massive train derailment in East Palestine.House Resolution 8996 would require that rail companies employ a second crewman and implement a confidential reporting system, among other reforms.At a recent hearing, U.S. Ohio Rep. Michael Rulli - R-Youngstown - said the East Palestine derailment has caused irreparable environmental and economic damage.He said the legislation would require companies like Norfolk Southern to ensure hazmat expertise on board is shared with on-scene responders - which one of the chemical companies, Oxy Vinyl LP, did not do."Oxy Vinyl manufactured the chemicals on board the train in East Palestine," said Rulli. "They recommended not to vent and burn the contents of the train, but this recommendation wasn't shared with first responders until after the fact."After the Norfolk Southern train derailed and exploded, known carcinogens - including vinyl chloride - were released into the air, soil and water.East Palestine residents immediately reported experiencing nosebleeds, rashes, throat and eye irritation, vomiting, and difficulty breathing.Many report lingering health problems, more than a year after the accident.Federal Railroad Administration Administrator Amit Bose said the agency has been supportive of the legislation, in addition to conducting inspections on high-hazard, flammable train routes."For over a year, the Department of Transportation has continued those calls," said Bose, "while concurrently taking important actions to make freight rail safer."According to Federal data, there were 952 class-one train derailments in 2022, with about 77% occurring in railyards and 23% on mainline tracks.