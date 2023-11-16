Ohio Senate Committee Hears Testimony Against Controversial I-71 Brunswick Interchange Proposal

"This was a premeditated move on the part of the city of Strongsville. I would like to believe that those who voted on House Bill 23 were not fully aware of the impact this would have,"

By on Thu, Nov 16, 2023 at 8:12 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Many yards in and around Boston Road feature signs opposing the interchange. - Maria Elena Scott
Maria Elena Scott
Many yards in and around Boston Road feature signs opposing the interchange.
Dozens of Brunswick residents this week either submitted written testimony or journeyed to Columbus to speak in person against the proposed I-71 interchange at Boston Road as the Ohio Senate Transportation Committee met Wednesday to continue its look at Senate Bill 155.

The bill, introduced by State Senator Mark Romanchuk, would repeal the portion of House Bill 23 — the Ohio State Transportation Budget — spearheaded by Representative Tom Patton requiring entrance and exit ramps at least every 4.5 miles on interstate highways in adjacent municipal corporations in different counties. While the transportation budget doesn’t name Strongsville and Brunswick by name, the border between the cities is currently the only place the requirement applies.

“In my opinion, the way this provision was put in was a deliberate move to override NOACA (the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency). This was a premeditated move on the part of the city of Strongsville. I would like to believe that those who voted on House Bill 23 were not fully aware of the impact this would have,” said Brunswick resident Sue Mazzola.

Traditionally, highway-related issues like interchanges do go through NOACA and the Department of Transportation, not state legislatures, because highways fall under federal jurisdiction. Notably, when a proposal for an I-71 interchange was submitted to these established channels, it was rejected.

Before H.B. 23 was passed last year, the Senate Transportation Committee did take the provision out of the bill. However, it was later added back in conference and the bill passed.

“As somebody who voted on the transportation bill, obviously, the bill was such a good bill that you couldn’t vote no on one thing and, trust me, I regretted it. I thought about voting no just because of this issue…We voted for the transportation bill because not voting for a transportation bill for one thing out of 3,000 that are in it, you really can’t do that in the legislative process,” said Senator William DeMora, who voiced his support for S.B. 155.

Homeowners in the affected area told Scene that many residents are retired and living on fixed incomes. Speakers at the hearing expressed concern about the housing market, interest rates and, for those whose homes will be demolished, adequate compensation from the government.

“We don’t want to lose our homes. The value of our homes have plummeted since this has taken place. If we wanted to sell our home, we’d probably have to take a 40% decrease in it,” said resident Robert Hamm, whose house would be taken through eminent domain.

A study commissioned by the city of Strongsville found that construction of the interchange would require the demolition of as many as 14 houses and the resulting interchange would do little to ease congestion.

Residents at the hearing shared concerns about road safety because an interchange would increase traffic. The winding, hilly roads already have accidents between speeding cars and residents backing out of driveways.

East Palestine also featured in some residents’ testimonies, citing the potential for an environmental disaster caused by the Buckeye Pipeline, which carries fuel under many of the neighborhood's yards and which may be relocated to widen the road.

“If this bill does not pass, our community will be just the first. With a new microchip plant coming and countless future large scale real estate development projects coming, they will surely change the landscape of entire communities and there will be a precedent established that will allow larger municipalities to enforce their will and their governance on smaller communities,” said Brunswick city councilman Brandon Lambert, whose ward will be most directly affected by the interchange.

After the hearing, Brunswick City Council President and Vice Mayor Nick Hanek said the city would keep pushing to stop construction of the pipeline.

“We’ll do whatever it takes,” Hanek told Scene. “We’ve just got to keep beating the drum until we win.”

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Ohio House Speaker Dismisses Effort to Limit Court Jurisdiction on Issue 1

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — MAY 24: House Speaker Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, holds the gavel during the Ohio House session, May 24, 2023, at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

Financial Times: Downtown Cleveland is "Muscular and Handsome"

By Vince Grzegorek

The Guardians got a shoutout

Cuyahoga County Seeking Artists to Bring Immersive Event to Lower Level of Detroit-Superior Bridge Next Summer

By Vince Grzegorek

Some 9,000 Northeast Ohioans came out to the lower level of the Veterans Memorial Bridge to preview—and speculate on—what the Low Line Sky Park could be in the near future.

Greyhound Riders Believe West Side Cleveland Station Replacement Would Be Inconvenient

By Mark Oprea

The Greyhound Station on Chester. For now.

Also in News & Views

Sec. of State Frank LaRose Misses Deadline for U.S. Senate Financial Disclosures

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

Ohio Drug Agency Again Warns of Carfentanil in Drug Supply

By Madeline Fening

Ohio Drug Agency Again Warns of Carfentanil in Drug Supply

Ohio House Speaker Dismisses Effort to Limit Court Jurisdiction on Issue 1

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — MAY 24: House Speaker Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, holds the gavel during the Ohio House session, May 24, 2023, at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio Republicans Weigh Response After Losing at the Ballot Box on Abortion, Marijuana

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Groups opposed to mandated vaccinations protest on the grounds of the Ohio Statehouse, inside the House Health Committee meets to discuss HB 248 which would prohibit mandatory vaccinations and vaccination status disclosures, Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Bill sponsor Rep. Jennifer Gross met with the protestors outside the Statehouse.
More

Digital Issue

November 8, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us