Ohio's Overdose Watchdog is Raising Funds to Combat Flesh-Eating Drugs

Outreach workers need first aid supplies to fight the growing number of Ohioans who are unwittingly ingesting the "zombie drug" known as xylazine, or "tranq-dope."

By on Fri, Oct 13, 2023 at 8:48 am

Share on Nextdoor
First aid kit with supplies - Photo: Roger Brown, Pexels
Photo: Roger Brown, Pexels
First aid kit with supplies

A state-wide watchdog for bad-batch drugs is halfway to its fundraising goal for its latest harm reduction project.

The SOAR Initiative (SOAR stands for Safety, Outreach, Autonomy, Respect) alerts subscribers via text or app about overdoses from deadly batches of drugs, often laced with unknown amounts of fentanyl and xylazine.

The latter, SOAR says, has exploded in the state, resulting in the need for specific first aid kits to meet the growing need for xylazine wound care.

"As we see a growing rate of xylazine in our communities, we're facing a greater need for proper wound care supplies for all of our Community Outreach Workers," SOAR wrote on Instagram on Oct. 10.

Xylazine is a non-opioid veterinary tranquilizer meant for sedating animals. It’s a central nervous system depressant that can cause drowsiness, amnesia, slowed breathing, heart rate and blood pressure, and can cause scaly wounds to show up on all parts of the body, known as eschar. When left untreated, eschar can lead to amputation of the limbs.

The effect has given xylazine its “zombie drug” nickname.

“You can snort, smoke and inject and still get these sores anywhere on your body,”
said Jessica Collier, harm reduction and outreach specialist at SOAR. “Wound care is super, super important, but there’s not a lot of places out there that offer it. And this is really nasty in that they’re not able to care for it very well themselves. They really need to get into the hospital, but how many IV drug-users are going to be going to the hospital every day to have a dressing change?”

SOAR launched the Better Together initiative in September to raise $3,000 for wound care kits that would be distributed to outreach specialists like Collier. The kits will include items like antiseptic wipes and hand sanitizer for infection prevention; bandages, gauze and tape for wound care; and disposable gloves for personal protection.

"These wounds can become severe and lead to further complications, including hospitalization or death," SOAR wrote on Instagram. "Effective wound care with harm reduction services and outreach can help prevent complications and infections, reducing the likelihood of hospital readmissions."

With the help of the Columbus Foundation, SOAR has received $1,435 in donations for wound care kits so far, about half of its $3,000 fundraising goal.

The funds raised have paid for 203 kits, but they're asking for more donations to keep the supplies coming. SOAR said it has seven days left to reach its fundraising goal.

Originally published by CityBeat. Republished here with permission.
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Rejoice: The Center Street Swing Bridge Has Finally Reopened

By Mark Oprea

Rejoice: The Center Street Swing Bridge Has Finally Reopened

Lights Out Cleveland Has Recovered About 1,000 Dead or Injured Birds This Migratory Season After Building Collisions

By Mark Oprea

Tim Jasinski a wildlife rehab specialist at the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center in Bay Village, administers a grey catbird a dose of meloxicam, an anti-inflammatory pain medication. It's like the catbird will be released three to five days after.

Memphis & Pearl Mixed-Use Project Receives Funding Boost From Cleveland City Council

By Mark Oprea

Conceptual design renderings of "Memphis & Pearl"

Economic Impact: Ohio Could Potentially See Millions More in Tax Revenue if Issue 2 Passes

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio — AUGUST 17: Roger Davis of Grove City works to remove fan leaves from around the flowers before the marijuana plants are dried, August 17, 2023, at PharmaCann, Inc.’s cultivation and processing facility in Buckeye Lake, Ohio.

Also in News & Views

Council Safety Committee Once Again Raises Concern of Cleveland Police "Hemorrhaging" Officers

By Maria Elena Scott

Cleveland police partnered with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies over the summer to target violent crime.

Lights Out Cleveland Has Recovered About 1,000 Dead or Injured Birds This Migratory Season After Building Collisions

By Mark Oprea

Tim Jasinski a wildlife rehab specialist at the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center in Bay Village, administers a grey catbird a dose of meloxicam, an anti-inflammatory pain medication. It's like the catbird will be released three to five days after.

Memphis & Pearl Mixed-Use Project Receives Funding Boost From Cleveland City Council

By Mark Oprea

Conceptual design renderings of "Memphis & Pearl"

State Bill That Would Preempt Participatory Budgeting Won't Move Forward Ahead November Election

By Maria Elena Scott

PB CLE organizers collected more than 10,000 signatures to put Issue 38 on the November ballot.
More

Digital Issue

October 11, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us