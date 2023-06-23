Ale Fest returns to Tremont in Lincoln Park on Saturday, July 15th!

Pepper Pike Resident Responds to Scene's Ranking of the Worst Suburbs

"Mocking people for investing in their homes and property while enjoying amenities of a community they choose to live in feels quite childish"

By on Fri, Jun 23, 2023 at 6:07 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Pepper Pike's finest - Raymond Wambsgans/FlickrCC
Raymond Wambsgans/FlickrCC
Pepper Pike's finest
A couple of weeks ago, Scene ranked the worst of Cleveland Magazine's best suburbs.

Pepper Pike, which took home the No. 1 spot in the monthly mag's tabulations, fared a little worse in ours, tying for dead last with 19 others.

Related
Pepper Pike's finest

The Worst of Cleveland Magazine's Best Suburbs, Ranked: But it's not all bad!


That didn't sit well with Mike, a resident who wrote in to let us know we got it entirely wrong from start to finish.

It's disappointing to see a professional giving unneeded criticism of another group's work celebrating what makes a collection of suburbs a fantastic place to live. Being a resident of Pepper Pike for as long as you have been editor-in-chief and being a resident of Cleveland suburbs since you have been with Scene, I can speak to what I have experienced. When we decided to move here we identified what we liked and for us Pepper Pike was it.

Pepper Pike is a terrific and safe community with a fantastic schools system, which is close by to much, but has the feel of being spacious and open, and has the "it" that some think to be the nicest Cleveland suburb, which is what the original article that you discuss is about not Cleveland the city. Many residents from Pepper Pike and other suburbs spend time and money in the city of Cleveland going to many events, frequenting many businesses and earning a living which means paying income tax to the city, but that seems to be lost on you talking about the monetary sucking of the sprawl. Similarly, just because a community is a suburb of Cleveland, doesn't mean it needs to be located in Cuyahoga County, but that seems lost in the negativity as well. Lastly, mocking people for investing in their homes and property while enjoying amenities of a community they choose to live in feels quite childish and beneath someone that is an editor-in-chief of a publication, but here we are with your sarcasm and all.

Lots of people choose to leave the cities and head to the suburbs when priorities shift from single or newly married life to starting a family, which is why rankings such as safety, education and home value (which the home tends to be people's largest asset in life) become very important and why Cleveland would fail to make the top 20 or even larger list put in with suburbs when these become the metrics to rank by. Hopefully Cleveland can turn it around when it comes to safety, education and home values, I truly would think that would be a wonderful thing for the residents of Cleveland and all surrounding communities. As for our family, we will continue to enjoy Cleveland Magazine's top suburb of 2023. Hooray!

Mike
Feel the same? Drop us a line.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Downtown Cleveland Inc. Revamped its Summer Busker Program. Will More Artists Show Up?

By Mark Oprea

Kellie Clark, who goes by the stage name Thistle, plays on the corner of East 6th and Euclid Ave. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Ohio House Passes Bill Blocking Gender-Affirming Care and Trans Athletes

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

State Rep. Gary Click, R-Vickery.

CMA's City Stages Returns With Two July Concerts

By Maria Elena Scott

Zimbabwean reggae group Mokoomba at City Stages 2017.

MetroHealth Hosts Annual Transgender Job Fair This Weekend

By Maria Elena Scott

The fair will be held at Studio West 117.

Also in News & Views

Ohio House Passes Bill Blocking Gender-Affirming Care and Trans Athletes

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

State Rep. Gary Click, R-Vickery.

“A Great Step Forward,” Senate’s Budget Restores Proposed Affordable Housing Tax Credit Program

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

“A Great Step Forward,” Senate’s Budget Restores Proposed Affordable Housing Tax Credit Program

Ohio Redistricting Slated for Later This Summer

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

The Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio Prison System Bans Java Computer Manual, But Allows Hitler’s Mein Kampf

By Cid Standifer, The Marshall Project

Ohio Prison System Bans Java Computer Manual, But Allows Hitler’s Mein Kampf
More

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us