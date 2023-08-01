Vote for your favorites for Best Of Cleveland through 8/29

RTA Waterfront Line Will Reopen in September, But Only for Browns Home Games

The line, which has been inoperable since 2021, won't see a return to full service until 2024

By on Tue, Aug 1, 2023 at 2:16 pm

Share on Nextdoor
RTA's Waterfront Line in an undated photo. - RTA
RTA
RTA's Waterfront Line in an undated photo.
After a long two years of dormancy and repair work, including several stabilization tests and mending bridge cracks, the RTA's Waterfront Line will officially reopen September 10th.

According to a press release Tuesday, the RTA will only operate the Waterfront Line, which extends from Tower City to East 9th, during Browns home games to start. Mike Schipper, RTA's deputy general manager, said the line will return to "full service" in 2024, though didn't specify any precise dates.

The aim to reopen the line, shut down due to an aging bridge connector in the Flats East Bank, by September has been a goal of CEO India Birdsong-Terry since at least the spring, when she confirmed the line's reopening schedule.

In an interview, Schipper said that, as of this week, the bridge repairs "are done," along with necessary fixes of the retaining walls. In the next month, tracks must be repainted and repositioned. Operators who haven't steered cars on the Waterfront since 2021 must be retrained, he said.

"It's been two years, after all," Schipper said. "Thank you for your patience."
Related
New cars coming to town

RTA Orders 24 New Rail Cars, Set to Hit Tracks in 2027: 36 more Siemens S200s could arrive, as well, before the end of the decade

The Waterfront's return to service coincides with the Blue/Green Line's temporary pause from operation. On August 20th, the line will be cut for six weeks of trackwork and installation of new crossovers and switches. The Blue/Green Line was shut down for repairs previously both in 2020 and 2021, which centered on track surrounding Shaker Square.

Last week, the Bibb administration unveiled its long-awaited plans and ideas for the 1,600-foot-wide parking lot north of Cleveland Browns Stadium. The reveal, still set for more public feedback, included a new multimodal "box" near the Waterfront Line's inevitable intersection with the future land bridge.

Schipper said that RTA has engaged with the Bibb administration on what such multimodal stop should be—and where it should be constructed—and that, Schipper said, "it probably shouldn't just be a box under the bridge."

Whatever end path the lakefront design takes, Schipper hopes its amenable to the Waterfront Line's ideal future: as the go-to choice of transportation for Downtowners.

"The history of the line now is certainly during events," he said. "We want more people using [that line] for non-events, for every day use."
Related
Sen. Sherrod Brown owed the $130 million grant to the overall intention of Biden's infrastructure bill, in part used to rebuild and repair out-of-commission machinery like the RTA's current 40-year-old fleet.

RTA Gets $130 Million From Feds for New Rail Cars: Because Cleveland's rail cars are the oldest in the country, we're the first, the FTA said, to get a big check

Tags:

About The Author

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Finalist Voting for Best of Cleveland 2023 Now Open

By Scene Staff

Finalist Voting for Best of Cleveland 2023 Now Open

Ohio Amendment to Curb ‘Out-of-State Special Interests’ Gets Nearly All Its Funding From Them

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — JULY 26: A yard sign against Ohio Issue 1 which if passed at the August 8 special election would require a 60% vote to pass future citizen-initiated amendments including the Reproductive Freedom Amendment which will be on the ballot in November, July 26, 2023, in Mount Vernon, Ohio.

Parma Schools Will Allow Armed Staff This School Year

By Maria Elena Scott

Some staffers in the Parma School District will be permitted to pack heat when school resumes this summer.

Cleveland Police Will No Longer Blur Officer Faces in Body Cam Videos

By Rachel Dissell, The Marshall Project

A screen shot from police body-worn camera video from 2022 that shows the faces of officers blurred out. Cleveland has changed its policy and will no longer routinely shield officers' images.

Also in News & Views

Early Vote Figures Continue Their Tear in Ohio’s August Special Election

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Voting location.

Ohio Amendment to Curb ‘Out-of-State Special Interests’ Gets Nearly All Its Funding From Them

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — JULY 26: A yard sign against Ohio Issue 1 which if passed at the August 8 special election would require a 60% vote to pass future citizen-initiated amendments including the Reproductive Freedom Amendment which will be on the ballot in November, July 26, 2023, in Mount Vernon, Ohio.

Ohioans Will Vote On Abortion Rights on Nov. 7

By Madeline Fening

Abortion is currently legal in Ohio up to 22 weeks.

How One Woman Narrowly Avoided a Bad Deal With a “We Buy Ugly Houses” Franchise

By Anjeanette Damon, ProPublica

How One Woman Narrowly Avoided a Bad Deal With a “We Buy Ugly Houses” Franchise
More

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us