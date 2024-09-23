Stalled Child Tax Credit Leaves Ohio Families in Limbo

Kamala Harris has said she'd revive the program

By on Mon, Sep 23, 2024 at 12:08 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau reveals child poverty in America increased slightly in 2023. - Adobe Stock
Adobe Stock
The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau reveals child poverty in America increased slightly in 2023.

During the recent presidential debate, Vice President Kamala Harris proposed reviving the Child Tax Credit, which was part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

Harris says she'd raise the credit to $6,000 for newborns, renewing focus on its impact for Ohio families. However, the U.S. Senate recently rejected House Resolution 7024, which aimed to expand the Child Tax Credit.

Analysts have said the proposal could have lifted 400,000 children out of poverty, including thousands in Ohio.

Lauren Reliford, public policy director for the Children's Defense Fund, cited a "lack of political will" as the main barrier to expanding the credit.

"But at this point, childhood poverty is a policy choice," she said. "The folks that have the power to do it know and have seen the evidence - and they haven't done it."

A Child Tax Credit expansion initially passed in the House with bipartisan support, including all but one Ohio representative. However, critics of the expansion have voiced concerns about the cost to taxpayers and potential misuse. These factors contributed to its rejection in the Senate, despite widespread support from family advocacy groups.

Reliford also pointed to the broader impacts of poverty on children and the long-term consequences of inaction.

"Poverty is a toxic stress," she said. "Children see their parents being stressed, and they take that on, too. And so, why are we allowing these children to grow up in spaces and places without the necessary resources they need?"

The Child Tax Credit has been credited with significantly reducing childhood poverty during the pandemic, but its future remains uncertain as the debate continues in Washington.
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

In an Unprecedented Move, Ohio is Funding the Construction of Private Religious Schools

By Eli Hager, Propublica

CMSD saw declines across the board during the last two years

Springfield’s Haitian Community Ready for Attention to Move Elsewhere

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

(Photo by Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal.)

After One Year of Cuyahoga County's Downtown Safety Patrol Unit, Is the City Center Safer?

By Mark Oprea

Two county deputies, members of the Downtown Safety Patrol unit, out on a call in August.

Metroparks Approves Purchase of Downtown Site for Cleveland Women's Pro Soccer Stadium

By Mark Oprea

The 13-acre site sits minutes from Progressive Field, on land that is today barren and unused.

After One Year of Cuyahoga County's Downtown Safety Patrol Unit, Is the City Center Safer?

By Mark Oprea

Two county deputies, members of the Downtown Safety Patrol unit, out on a call in August.

Metroparks Approves Purchase of Downtown Site for Cleveland Women's Pro Soccer Stadium

By Mark Oprea

The 13-acre site sits minutes from Progressive Field, on land that is today barren and unused.

Report: Cleveland Hopkins Airport as Shitty as You Think It Is

By Vince Grzegorek

Hopkins Airport with travelers displaying all the joy of being there

There's Still No Agreement on How Many Clevelanders Actually Live Downtown

By Mark Oprea

Euclid Avenue in Downtown Cleveland last year.
More

September 11, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us