State to Close Cuyahoga Hills Juvenile Correctional Facility

Ohio is moving toward smaller, community facilities

By on Thu, Sep 26, 2024 at 8:17 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge CHJC - Courtesy Ohio Department of Youth Services
Courtesy Ohio Department of Youth Services
CHJC
Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Juvenile Justice Working Group announced what they’re calling “transformational changes across Ohio’s state and local juvenile justice system.”

The group says the Ohio Department of Youth Services should replace its three large detention centers with numerous smaller facilities. The first to close would be the 180-bed Cuyahoga Hills Juvenile Correctional Facility in Highland Hills. It will be replaced with four 36-bed buildings with specialized units, DeWine announced in a news release.

DeWine and the justice group are also urging ODYS to create community correctional facilities in Cuyahoga, Franklin and Hamilton counties because “youth are closer to home and better connected with family, which generally leads to better outcomes upon release.”

The justice group and DeWine also made numerous other recommendations. For a national perspective on the juvenile justice detention crisis, read our piece here.

This article was first published by The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the U.S. criminal justice system. Sign up for their newsletters, and follow them on Instagram, TikTok, Reddit and Facebook.

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Three Dozen Faculty Members Take Buyouts at Baldwin Wallace as Layoffs Loom This Semester

By Mark Oprea

The major cuts predicted at Baldwin Wallace in November are now here.

Northeast Ohioans Challenged to Limit Car Trips During October

By Mark Oprea

Electric cars outside Tri-C earlier this year, a part of NOACA's region-wide attempt to dissuade Northeast Ohioans from using gas-dependent cars.

Bernie Moreno’s Bold Strategy: Going After Ohio Women Voters on Abortion Rights

By David Dewitt, Ohio Capital Journal

Bernie Moreno

Ohio Republican Politicians Desperately Trying to Dupe Voters Over Anti-Gerrymandering Amendment

By Marilou Johanek, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose talks to reporters.

Three Dozen Faculty Members Take Buyouts at Baldwin Wallace as Layoffs Loom This Semester

By Mark Oprea

The major cuts predicted at Baldwin Wallace in November are now here.

Northeast Ohioans Challenged to Limit Car Trips During October

By Mark Oprea

Electric cars outside Tri-C earlier this year, a part of NOACA's region-wide attempt to dissuade Northeast Ohioans from using gas-dependent cars.

After One Year of Cuyahoga County's Downtown Safety Patrol Unit, Is the City Center Safer?

By Mark Oprea

Two county deputies, members of the Downtown Safety Patrol unit, out on a call in August.

Metroparks Approves Purchase of Downtown Site for Cleveland Women's Pro Soccer Stadium

By Mark Oprea

The 13-acre site sits minutes from Progressive Field, on land that is today barren and unused.
More

September 11, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us