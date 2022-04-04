Surveillance Video Captures Man Suspected of Stealing World-Renowned Paraguayan Artist's Guitar in Ohio City

click to enlarge St. Ignatius A $1,000 reward is being offered

Surveillance cameras at St. Ignatius captured the man suspected of breaking into a car last Friday afternoon and stealing a guitar owned by Paraguayan guitarist Berta Rojas, the world-renowned performer who was in town to make her Cleveland debut at a concert presented by the Cleveland Classical Guitar Society.Rojas was at lunch at Johnny Mango at the time of the theft, which occurred off Fulton Rd.The guitar, made by esteemed luthier Michael O'Leary, is valued at $20,000.A $1,000 reward is being offered. Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.