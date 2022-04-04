Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

Surveillance Video Captures Man Suspected of Stealing World-Renowned Paraguayan Artist's Guitar in Ohio City

By on Mon, Apr 4, 2022 at 1:16 pm

click to enlarge A $1,000 reward is being offered - ST. IGNATIUS
St. Ignatius
A $1,000 reward is being offered

Surveillance cameras at St. Ignatius captured the man suspected of breaking into a car last Friday afternoon and stealing a guitar owned by Paraguayan guitarist Berta Rojas, the world-renowned performer who was in town to make her Cleveland debut at a concert presented by the Cleveland Classical Guitar Society.

Rojas was at lunch at Johnny Mango at the time of the theft, which occurred off Fulton Rd.

The guitar, made by esteemed luthier Michael O'Leary, is valued at $20,000.

A $1,000 reward is being offered. Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2022-04-04_at_1.13.32_pm.png

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Villain Arts Tattoo Convention

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Villain Arts Tattoo Convention
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Piston Powered AutoRama at the IX Center

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Piston Powered AutoRama at the IX Center
Photos From the 2022 Cleveland International Film Festival Opening Night at Playhouse Square

Photos From the 2022 Cleveland International Film Festival Opening Night at Playhouse Square
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Villain Arts Tattoo Convention

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Villain Arts Tattoo Convention
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Piston Powered AutoRama at the IX Center

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Piston Powered AutoRama at the IX Center
Photos From the 2022 Cleveland International Film Festival Opening Night at Playhouse Square

Photos From the 2022 Cleveland International Film Festival Opening Night at Playhouse Square
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Villain Arts Tattoo Convention

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Villain Arts Tattoo Convention
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Piston Powered AutoRama at the IX Center

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Piston Powered AutoRama at the IX Center
Photos From the 2022 Cleveland International Film Festival Opening Night at Playhouse Square

Photos From the 2022 Cleveland International Film Festival Opening Night at Playhouse Square
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Boat Show

Trending

The City of Cleveland’s Paint Program Could Use a Fresh Coat as Residents Cite Costly Labor and Slow Voucher Approval Process

By Doug Breehl-Pitorak, Cleveland Documenters

Tuesday Gibson outside her Buckeye-Woodhill home. Gibson didn’t complete Cleveland’s Exterior Paint Program, and she’s not alone. About 64 percent of applicants who were approved in 2020 and 2021 have not finished painting their homes.

U.S. House Passes Cannabis Legalization... Again

By Lee DeVito

It's only the second time in more than 50 years that Congress has voted to repeal cannabis prohibition

Thanks for the Invite to Your Republican Coke Orgy. I Have Some Questions

By Pete Kotz

Can I do key bumps with Jim Jordan?

An Exit Interview With Adam the Bull, Who Departs 92.3 The Fan on April 1

By Vince Grzegorek

An Exit Interview With Adam the Bull, Who Departs 92.3 The Fan on April 1

Also in News & Views

Thanks for the Invite to Your Republican Coke Orgy. I Have Some Questions

By Pete Kotz

Can I do key bumps with Jim Jordan?

Voter Registration Deadline for May 3 Primary in Ohio is Today

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

The Ohio Secretary of State says Ohio's 88 county boards of election are well-prepared to move forward with the May 3 primary.

Ohio Sec. of State Frank LaRose Would ‘Be Fine With’ Impeaching Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor Over Redistricting Rulings

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose talks to reporters.

U.S. House Passes Cannabis Legalization... Again

By Lee DeVito

It's only the second time in more than 50 years that Congress has voted to repeal cannabis prohibition
More

Digital Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us