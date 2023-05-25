'Survivor' Hosting Casting Call on Put-in-Bay on June 15

click to enlarge
Survivor
Photo: Robert Voets/CBS
Survivor is coming to Ohio, sort of
will bring its search for contestants for its 47th season to the islands of Lake Erie in June.
Channel 19 will be hosting the affair on June 15 at two locations on Put-in-Bay (The Boardwalk, 341 Bayview Ave., and The Keys, 227 Bayview Ave.) from noon to 4 p.m. that day. Producers will review applicants at a later date.
They're likely to find some suitable candidates on the islands. After all, enduring a long weekend of zero water, multiple cases of White Claw, third-degree sunburn and three nights sleeping on a floor with nothing but a rolled-up pair of jeans for a pillow is an endurance test worthy of the show.
Aspiring participants need to be 16 or older and have a valid U.S. or Canadian password.
Before you show up, you're asked to fill out waivers and review requirements
ahead of time, so as to make the whole process smoother for all involved.
