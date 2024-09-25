Three Dozen Faculty Members Take Buyouts at Baldwin Wallace as Layoffs Loom This Semester

BW continues to make drastic cuts to address a giant budget deficit

By on Wed, Sep 25, 2024 at 9:22 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The major cuts predicted at Baldwin Wallace in November are now here. - Erik Drost/FlickrCC
Erik Drost/FlickrCC
The major cuts predicted at Baldwin Wallace in November are now here.
Last November, in the thick of a post-pandemic enrollment crisis for smaller American universities, Baldwin Wallace thought it faced a $3 million budget deficit. Further investigation revealed the number was actually $20+ million.

That financial audit, which followed some incomplete internal accounting practies, led to suspicion that BW would be soon laying off faculty and cutting courses with lower graduation rates, like those in Physics, Philosophy and the Romance languages.

"This is all part of a regular process of evaluating the efficiencies of the university," spokesperson Dan Karp told Scene in a phone call in November. "Any healthy university is always evaluating its programs."
Regardless of such normalcy, it seems like the bell's tolled: 38 faculty and staff, the university confirmed for Scene on Tuesday, have taken or are in the process of taking buyouts as the prospect of layoffs loom throughout the semester. That amounts to about 17% of the faculty, moves necessary to cut millions from the university's books.

What economists see as a reflection of declining birthrates during the Great Recession is laying imprint upon the accounting of major universities, from Kent State to Lakeland Community College to Notre Dame in South Euclid. (The latter shut its doors last year.) A 2018 study from Carleton College in Minnesota found that 19 states in the Midwest and Northeast will suffer a 15% drop in students from 2012 to 2029.

At BW, there's actually been gains in enrollment this year with 2,842 total undergraduate students (3,318 total enrollment), the highest number in the last five years. And its full-time, first-year count—698 students—was the top count of all ten schools in the Ohio Athletic Conference this semester.

But for faculty who are set to leave teaching roles, taking buyouts instead of presumably incoming layoffs leaves a bitter taste.

"I mean, they're acting like it's business as usual," a former faculty member who left BW this year told Scene on the condition of anonymity. "But my perspective? Parents and students, we're all being sold something that's not the case."

"They're bleeding faculty and staff," they added.

In an interview with Scene, a BW spokesperson said that faculty taking a buyout have two payout options: leave by next May, get $5,000; leave by this December, get $10,000. Departing faculty will get severance pay that maxes out at three months.

Who exactly these 38 faculty are, and in which departments, BW's spokesperson couldn't or wouldn't say. And exactly how their departure—without the need to pay salaries or benefits—impacts E&Y's recommendations is, the spokesperson said, too early in the process to confirm.

"There is more long term to do," they said. "Because obviously, if you have voluntary buyouts, you're not going to have the immediate budget impact. So that's going to be felt later down the road."

Whatever the future state of BW's deficit may be, a right-sizing of a good slice of its faculty base means that, in all cases, fewer teachers allotted to classes in general.

Any announcement of layoffs at the university, the anonymous source told Scene, could happen before the end of the fall semester.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Northeast Ohioans Challenged to Limit Car Trips During October

By Mark Oprea

Electric cars outside Tri-C earlier this year, a part of NOACA's region-wide attempt to dissuade Northeast Ohioans from using gas-dependent cars.

Ohio Republican Politicians Desperately Trying to Dupe Voters Over Anti-Gerrymandering Amendment

By Marilou Johanek, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose talks to reporters.

Bernie Moreno’s Bold Strategy: Going After Ohio Women Voters on Abortion Rights

By David Dewitt, Ohio Capital Journal

Bernie Moreno

Hollie Strano Says She Was Fired From WKYC for 'Sharing Recovery Journey Publicly'

By Mark Oprea

Hollie Strano is apparently out—for good—at WKYC.

Bernie Moreno’s Bold Strategy: Going After Ohio Women Voters on Abortion Rights

By David Dewitt, Ohio Capital Journal

Bernie Moreno

Ohio Republican Politicians Desperately Trying to Dupe Voters Over Anti-Gerrymandering Amendment

By Marilou Johanek, Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose talks to reporters.

Stalled Child Tax Credit Leaves Ohio Families in Limbo

By Farah Siddiqi, Ohio News Connection

The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau reveals child poverty in America increased slightly in 2023.

Springfield’s Haitian Community Ready for Attention to Move Elsewhere

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

(Photo by Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal.)
More

September 11, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us