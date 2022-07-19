Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Tours Put Sustainable Farming Methods on Display in Ohio

"Being able to tour a farm is really an experience that transcends age"

By on Tue, Jul 19, 2022 at 9:53 am

click to enlarge Visitors at the Stratford Ecological Center in Delaware, Ohio learn how agro-forestry, cover crops, pasture-raised livestock and soil health practices can help end the climate crisis. - (RAUL CASTRO-DEAN)
(Raul Castro-Dean)
Visitors at the Stratford Ecological Center in Delaware, Ohio learn how agro-forestry, cover crops, pasture-raised livestock and soil health practices can help end the climate crisis.

Some farmers in the region are taking time, even during the busy growing season, to give people a firsthand look at what sustainable agriculture is all about.

The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association's Farm Tour and Workshop series showcases regenerative grazing, organic grain transitioning, winter high-tunnel produce growing, and many other techniques.

August Taylor, communications and outreach associate for the Association, said they are also highlighting the work of farmers of color.

"I hear a lot from people that they want to connect more with farmers of color," Taylor noted. "This allows people of various backgrounds to see firsthand farms stewarded by farmers of color. It's really powerful to people to actually go meet the person, on their farm."

Events include tours of an urban farm in Mansfield, a mixed-vegetable family farm near Dayton and September's Black Farming Conference in Yellow Springs. Tours and workshops run through the end of the year in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Learn more and register for events at oeffa.org.

While the series offers growers and producers the chance to learn tricks of the trade from others in the business, Taylor pointed out interested "foodies" and families are also encouraged to attend.

"Being able to tour a farm is really an experience that transcends age, because there's always something to notice on a farm," Taylor pointed out. "An adult might notice different crop systems, but a child might notice different varieties of flowers in their pasture."

Taylor added today, they are featuring a tour of a rural elementary school garden in Amesville, to show people how to start a kid-friendly garden in their own community.

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the (Rainy) Taste of Tremont

Everything We Saw at the (Rainy) Taste of Tremont
Photos From the FRONT Block Party and Exhibition Hub

Photos From the FRONT Block Party and Exhibition Hub
Amba 1430 West 28th St., Cleveland Walk into Amba and it's clear you have the makings of another one-of-a-kind experience from chef Doug Katz. The building is divided into two connected but distinct spaces, the main Amba dining room and the smaller Bar Amba. As at Zhug in Cleveland Heights, the aim is to foster an energetic, lively and informal atmosphere where diners can feel comfortable standing, talking and visiting with nearby tables. Also reminiscent of Zhug, the menu at Amba is loaded with small plates built for sharing. There are two dozen items that range from small, zesty condiments to composed meat and fish dishes. Many of these “Indian-inspired” street foods have a clear through line all the way back to the tandoor oven at Fire. There are options for vegans, gluten-free diners, seafood- and meat-eaters.

The 25 Hottest Restaurants In Cleveland Right Now, According to Us
Photos From the FRONT 2022 Opening Press Conference & Preview

Photos From the FRONT 2022 Opening Press Conference & Preview

