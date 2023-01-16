Two Historic Black Churches in Cleveland Receive Preservation Grants From National Organization

The National Trust for Historic Preservation's African-American Cultural Heritage Action Fund
is giving out $4 million in grants to 35 historic Black churches this year, and three are in Northeast Ohio.
Called Preserving Black Churches
, the program will “help historic Black churches and congregations reimagine, redesign, and redeploy historic preservation to address the institutions’ needs and the cultural assets and stories they steward.”
Among the recipients: Cory United Methodist Church and Euclid Avenue Christian Church (East Mount Zion Baptist Church) in Cleveland and Wesley Temple African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church in Akron.
“No pillar of the African American community has been more central to its history, identity, and social justice vision than the ‘Black Church,'” said Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Professor, Historian, Filmmaker, and Advisor of African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund in a statement.
Established in 1911, Cory United Methodist Church
was originally housed on Scovill Avenue and East 35th Street. In 1947 the growing congregation moved to its current location, a former synagogue. The largest Black church in Cleveland, Cory United Methodist Church has hosted revolutionary scholars and activists like Dr. W.E.B. Du Bois, Thurgood Marshall, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. Today, it's a stop on the Cleveland Civil Rights Trail.
With the grant from Preserving Black Churches, Cory United Methodist Church will “hire its first director of preservation to lead the building's restoration efforts and continue its legacy as an active church and transformative community landmark.”
East Mountain Zion Baptist Church
was established in 1908 by Alexander Robertson, who came from South Carolina to Cleveland during the Great Migration. After meeting in different locations through the years, East Mountain Zion moved to the historic Euclid Avenue Christian Church building in 1955, where it has served its congregation and community since.
The Preserving Black Churches grant, “will support [East Mountain Zion Baptist Church's] capital campaign feasibility study and rehabilitation plan, further strengthening its multi-year, multi-million-dollar preservation project.”
In Akron, Wesley Temple African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church
has served as Akron's oldest Black congregation since 1864. A community pillar, the church dedicated its current church building nearly a century ago in 1928.
Wesley Temple African Methodist Episcopal Zion will, “use the grant to replace the roof and repair the chimney. Now this long-time nucleus for the Black community's religious, cultural, and civic activity will be preserved to its original beauty.”
The Preserving Black Churches grant project is funded by the Lilly Endowment Inc.
, an Indianapolis-based private philanthropic foundation supporting community development, education and religion.
