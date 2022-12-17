Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

USPS Offers Free COVID-19 Tests Again, Just in Time for Winter Holidays

After a pause since September, the free testing kits are back.

By on Sat, Dec 17, 2022 at 7:26 am

USPS soon will deliver at-home COVID-19 tests once again. - Photo: Annie Spratt, Unsplash
Photo: Annie Spratt, Unsplash
USPS soon will deliver at-home COVID-19 tests once again.


Ohioans looking for free at-home COVID-19 testing kits from the federal government are in luck – the feds have resurrected the program after a pause of several months.

On Sept. 2, the U.S. government stopped filling orders for the free COVID-19 tests that had been available to all residents since January. Residents had been able to request several tests at a time during the year, frequently at a few tests per round. The feds launched rounds in January, March and May, with tests delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.

In September, a note on COVID.gov read, "Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, September 2 because Congress hasn't provided additional funding to replenish the nation's stockpile of tests."

But U.S. President Joe Biden recently said that the White House has shifted budget items around to fund the program once again.

As of Dec. 16, the website for the free COVID-19 tests again works.

Orders will start being delivered on Dec. 19.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Ohio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Chagrin Cinemas to Close In January After 30 Years in Business

By Maria Elena Scott

Chagrin Cinemas to Close In January After 30 Years in Business

Ohio GOP Rep. Admits Abortion and Redistricting Are Top Two Reasons to Pass Law Making it Harder to Amend Ohio Constitution

By David Dewitt, Ohio Capital Journal

Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashland.

Handy Map Shows In Cleveland, as Elsewhere, Suburbs and Exurbs are Driving Carbon Emissions

By Maria Elena Scott

Emissions Footprint of the Average Household

We Confirmed It With an Ohio Rabbi: Hanukkah Is Super Gay

By Ken Schneck, The Buckeye Flame

We Confirmed It With an Ohio Rabbi: Hanukkah Is Super Gay

Also in News & Views

Handy Map Shows In Cleveland, as Elsewhere, Suburbs and Exurbs are Driving Carbon Emissions

By Maria Elena Scott

Emissions Footprint of the Average Household

Chagrin Cinemas to Close In January After 30 Years in Business

By Maria Elena Scott

Chagrin Cinemas to Close In January After 30 Years in Business

Cleveland Awarded Grant to Improve Bike and Mobility Planning

By Maria Elena Scott

Cleveland Awarded Grant to Improve Bike and Mobility Planning

Local Initiative Aims to Rev Up Cleveland's 'Circular' Economy

By Lee Chilcote, The Land

Paula Coggins of Oh Sew Powerful (left) and Sharie Renee of Cleveland Sews (right) sew leftover materials from Cleveland’s NFL Draft into handbags.
More

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us