click to enlarge Netflix Adam Driver in White Noise

Director Noah Baumbach's adaptation of Don DeLillo's 1985 novel, starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, among others, has a new full trailer in advance of the film's debut in select theaters on Nov. 25 (including Cedar Lee) and on Netflix on Dec. 30.White Noise was filmed around Northeast Ohio last year in locations such as Hiram College, Cleveland Heights, Canton and Wellington.Early reviews are largely positive, which, given the challenging source material, is a relief.