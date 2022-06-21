Watch 'A Trans Bowler in Ohio Fights For Acceptance,' A PBS Documentary Featuring Mahall's

click to enlarge PBS Guzowski at Mahall's

Carve out 30 minutes this week and watch a PBS short documentary following Michelle Guzowski, a transgender woman returning to bowling after coming out to the other bowlers in her league at Mahall's.The bowling alley/bar/restaurant/music venue plays a role as well, as the new ownership group expands the historic alley's offerings and bookings, which upsets some of the old-timers in the league, and stakes a claim to welcoming all while some express trepidation at progress.Guzowski, who some may also recognize from the Giant Eagle on W. 117th where she's a cashier, talks about growing up trans in her family and in Cleveland, her love of the sport — "Bowling definitely brings people together. It creates communities where people that wouldn't normally be together are together. Everybody's different. But here, if you're more different, you're not different" — the importance of Mahall's and the necessity of change, and how her fellow bowlers reacted after she came out.