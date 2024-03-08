Watch: New Documentary Examines Steel Industry Comeback in Cleveland

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo Stream 'Relighting the Flame' now

In Ohio, steel industry jobs are returning as high-tech professions attracting a diverse workforce.A new documentary takes a look at Ohio residents who have decided to switch careers to work for the country's largest flat-rolled steel producer, Cleveland-Cliffs.Carl Kriss, director of the film "Relighting the Flame," spoke with former social workers and photographers who said their skill sets are relevant in the next generation of steel manufacturing, and they are defying stereotypes of what it means to be a steelworker."This new generation of steelworkers, because they come from diverse backgrounds, many of them also are coming up with new ideas for how to innovate in steel," Kriss pointed out. "It's something that they like about the job."According to the Ohio Manufacturers Association, Cleveland-Cliffs facilities employ around 6,200 Ohioans. As of October 2022, the state is home to more than 691,000 manufacturing jobs, with an annual payroll of $44 billion."Relighting the Flame" premiered last week at the Capitol Theatre in Cleveland.Kriss added industrial cities and towns across the nation could benefit from a revitalization of industries like steel."It really benefits all of us, when those factories are open," Kriss emphasized. "Not just the workers who are there, but also the businesses, the schools, the whole community."According to the American Iron and Steel Institute, so far in 2024, more than 11 million net tons of steel have been produced in the U.S., down almost 2% from last year.