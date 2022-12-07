Wawa Is Coming to Ohio

Among the many national and regional chains that don't currently have but should rightfully open locations in Ohio is Wawa
, the convenience store/gas station chain founded in Pennsylvania whose hoagies and fast food items are beloved across the Mid-Atlantic.
The Buckeye state won't have to wait much longer.
The chain announced today that after "thousands of requests over the years to spread our wings further west," it will open new locations in an expansion into Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.
“At Wawa, growth means strengthening our existing markets as well as expanding to both adjacent and new markets so we can reach new friends and neighbors and welcome them as part of our extended family,” Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s President and CEO, said in a release. “These markets are the perfect places for Wawa to expand based on their strong business communities, their family-like atmosphere, and the confidence that our unique offer and amazing associates will be welcomed by these communities. We look forward to bringing our freshly prepared food, specialty beverages, fuel, and convenience services to these new areas all while creating new jobs and meaningful community support.”
Stores are expected to open after 2025. No further details were released.