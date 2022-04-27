We Made a Bingo Card for Cleveland.com's Podcast 'Today in Ohio'

Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

By on Wed, Apr 27, 2022 at 12:07 pm

To hear cleveland.com editor Chris Quinn tell it, more and more people are using Today in Ohio, the publication's daily podcast, as their primary local news source.

Quinn is the host of the show — which launched in a weekly format in 2019  as "This Week in the CLE" — and is joined most days by editors Laura Johnston, Leila Atassi, and editorial board member Lisa Garven.  On Wednesdays, political writer Seth Richardson joins the fun.

We are devoted daily listeners at Scene.  How better to map the thoughts and shifting prerogatives of the region's top editors than listening to them recount and banter about the news day after day? 

If you're just getting into the podcast yourself, we've created a Bingo card to spice up your listening experience. This can also serve as the basis for a drinking game if you're listening after-hours.  We allow that this is niche and stupid. 

Nevertheless, here are multiple Bingo cards in PDF form so you can print them out and play with friends.

We are sorry. 
PDF — Today_in_Ohio_Bingo_.pdf

About The Author

Sam Allard

Sam Allard is the Senior Writer at Scene, in which capacity he covers politics and power and writes about movies when time permits. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the NEOMFA at Cleveland State. Prior to joining Scene, he was encamped in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on an...
