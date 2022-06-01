Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Well-Known Cleveland Lawyer Jeffrey Friedman Passes Away at the Age of 74

By on Wed, Jun 1, 2022 at 8:20 am

Jeffrey Friedman, the longtime personal injury lawyer and founding partner of Friedman, Domiano & Smith, passed away last weekend at the age of 74.

Friedman, who was confined to a wheelchair due to injuries suffered in a car accident the day after his 17th birthday, was a fixture in the Cleveland legal community and on local airwaves for decades.


He was also deeply involved in philanthropic efforts, including with the Easter Seals and the Spinal Cord Injury Foundation, and served as a councilman and vice mayor of University Heights for three decades.

"Jeff would tell me often, 'I don't fish, I don't golf, so this is what I do," firm partner Marco G. Bocciarelli told WKYC. "I think 90 percent of his time went to helping other people. There are people that are calling or writing, 'Jeff helped me, Jeff aided me, Jeff was a guide to me, Jeff helped me through this. It's lawyers, it's clients, it's judges."

In lieu of flowers, friends can make a donation to the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry or Chabad at CWRU.

Vince Grzegorek

