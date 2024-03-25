Western Reserve Historical Society Library Won't Reopen Until 2025

After a fire in September, the library initially projected opening again in "six to nine months"

By on Mon, Mar 25, 2024 at 8:37 am

click to enlarge The Western Reserve Historical Society in 2019. - Google
Google
The Western Reserve Historical Society in 2019.
The library of the Western Reserve Historical Society will not be reopening until next year, following months of restoration and preservation work after a fire blazed in its building last September.

Shortly after the incident the morning of September 28, library administrators predicted WRHS' archives would reopen to the public this summer. Due to extent of damage, and the need to restore part of the library's furnishings, a surer reopen date was pushed back, director Ann Sindelar told Scene, to the "early months of 2025."

Which has its implications. The usual cast of researchers who sign up to pursue the library's 130,000 items—from international filmmakers to PhD students—will have to do without due to the further delay.

"It's unfortunate," Sindelar said. "We don't like being in this situation in which we are not able to be open. It's something that we just have to address and hopefully we can work through these times."

As colleague and library president Kelly Falcone-Hall wrote in a December letter, Sindelar reaffirmed on Friday that "no collections were lost" in the fire.

About a hundred Hollinger boxes from three different collections were affected, primarily by lingering smoke, black soot and water damage. Sindelar did not specify  exactly what these items were, just that they were "a variety of" media and archival material. (A member of the Conservation Center, the Chicago-based conservator firm hired by WRHS, told Scene the items include "rare books.") 

On September 28 of last year, at around 7:40 in the morning, library employee Ray Pettite smelled burning oil ten minutes after he clocked into work, according to the report from the Cleveland Fire Department. Alarms went off. Smoke clouded the library.

The CFD's thermal test an hour and a half later confirmed heat damage in and around the library elevator's motor unit. Hydraulic oil had pooled, and traveled to nearby rooms. Unfortunately, the library's relatively-new dry sprinkler malfunctioned.

Sindelar, who's said she's still working with the library's insurance company to pinpoint the cause, said she doesn't suspect foul play.

The rest of the center, including the Crawford Auto Museum, reopened the day following the fire, and will remain open, Sindelar said, as the library portion is restored throughout the year. While working elsewhere, library archivists are busy at work on digital series, a collection of Soviet Jewish papers and a highlight of the photography of famed local Black photographer Allen Cole.

In the meantime, as conservators and restorationists work to remedy the fire damage, Sindelar said she's hosted in-person research sessions for a lucky few.

"But the most part," she said, "people are waiting until we reopen."
Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
March 13, 2024

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

© 2024 Cleveland Scene
