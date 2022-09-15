Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

White House Signals That Biden Won’t Make Cannabis Reform Announcement Before Midterms

Progressive Democrats have pushed Biden to address cannabis reform as they struggle to pick up momentum on decriminalization in Congress

By on Thu, Sep 15, 2022 at 9:27 am

click to enlarge White House Signals That Biden Won’t Make Cannabis Reform Announcement Before Midterms
Photo by Gage Skidmore/FlickrCC

Despite progressives' push for President Joe Biden to unveil a cannabis reform agenda effort ahead of the midterms, the latest smoke signal from the White House suggests it won't happen.

When pressed by reporters Friday about whether the Democratic president had such plans, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "I don't have anything else to share in the upcoming weeks," Marijuana Moment reports.

Jean-Pierre also reiterated that Biden still has the same take on cannabis, which is to federally decriminalize it and expunge prior arrest records, according to the news site. Legalization is something for the states to decide, he's previously said.

Progressive Democrats have pushed Biden to make meaningful changes to pot laws as they work to build congressional momentum on decriminalization, according to reports from The Hill and other news outlets.

This summer, a group of Democratic senators fired off a letter to the White House asking it to pick up he pace on reform by descheduling cannabis and issuing pardons to anyone convicted of non-violent cannabis-related offenses.

