With End of Pandemic-Era Bonus SNAP Benefits, City of Cleveland Launches Monthly Free Food Pickups

The extra, Covid-era bonus payment for those in the Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP) will not show up on cards this month, as the government ends its three years of emergency allotments.
Such a boost, which gave those in need an extra $100 on average on their Ohio Direction Card, was determined by a customer's household income, family size and monthly debts.
That calculation, the city of Cleveland said, is why, starting this Wednesday, it's stepping in to make up for the deficit—which amounts to about $95 a household—that will impact 1 in 3 Clevelanders.
“But some will lose much more,” said Cleveland Department of Aging Director Mary McNamara in a press release. “This loss of benefits, coupled with the inflated food prices we are seeing, is significant, particularly for seniors on fixed incomes and for low-income families with children.”
Along with usual SNAP benefits—like using Produce Perks to grab fruit-and-veggie discounts at Dave's or nearby farmers markets—Clevelanders will have five extra options to pick up boxes of free food:
- On the first Wednesday of each month, from 3pm to 6pm, at the Collinwood Rec Center, 16300 Lakeshore Blvd.
- On the third Monday of the month, from 3pm to 6pm, Clevelanders can head to the Michael Zone Rec Center, 6301 Lorain Ave.
- On the second Friday, from 2pm to 4pm, at the Boys & Girls Club parking lot, at the corner of East 59th St. and Haltnorth Ave.
- On the second Tuesday of the month (starting April 11th), at the J. Glen Smith Health Center, 11100 St. Clair Ave.
- On the third Wednesday of the month (starting April 19th), at the Thomas McCafferty Health Center, 4242 Lorain Ave.