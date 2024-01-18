With HQ Rising, What Will Sherwin Williams Do With the Rest of Its Downtown Land?

How will the company activate its spaces? Retail could be an option

By on Thu, Jan 18, 2024 at 12:23 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A rendering of the corner of St. Clair Ave. and West 6th St. that depicts possible retail going up where parking currently stands. The Warehouse District's Tom Yablonsky, recently hired as an advisor to Sherwin Williams, said the plan is feasible. - Sherwin Williams
Sherwin Williams
A rendering of the corner of St. Clair Ave. and West 6th St. that depicts possible retail going up where parking currently stands. The Warehouse District's Tom Yablonsky, recently hired as an advisor to Sherwin Williams, said the plan is feasible.
As work continues on Sherwin Williams' new Public Square headquarters, there remain questions, and promise, about what the company will do with the land around the site in terms of ground-level activation and development.

A rotating display of Sherwin's colorful history will adorn part of its lobby building, and some sort of retail will occupy the lower, east-facing level of its massive parking garage. The rest may just be wrapped in office park silvers and grays—more for Sherwin than for the walking public.

For a little more than a year, Sherwin Williams' architecture division has been teasing plans for the roughly two empty acres left over from its $45 million land purchase in 2020.
Related
Cleveland Classics: Little Bar is the Beloved Melting Pot of the City

Cleveland Classics: Little Bar is the Beloved Melting Pot of the City: "The bottom line is, we give a shit,” says longtime manager Patrick McNamara


The real estate team could use the space for a mixed-use build or new retail, or, as NEO-Trans reported, temporary office space for its suppliers.

A broader question raised by the prospects: Will the Sherwin HQ help lift the Warehouse District to its north?

"I think that's very doable," Tom Yablonsky, a building preservationist who's worked for the past four decades on the nine-block district, told Scene recently.

Yablonsky has been in conversation with Timothy Muckley, Sherwin's vice president of Corporate Real Estate, about the possibility of a mixed-use development outside of the buildable 'L' left vacant.

The company could decide, he hopes, to bring more retail and activity to the neighborhood.
click to enlarge A plan submitted to the Cleveland Planning Commission in 2022, suggesting the construction of a three-story mixed-use building off St. Clair Ave and West 6th St. - Sherwin Williams
Sherwin Williams
A plan submitted to the Cleveland Planning Commission in 2022, suggesting the construction of a three-story mixed-use building off St. Clair Ave and West 6th St.
To which Yablonsky says, Why not?

"They're motivated," he said, sitting at Phoenix Coffee on St. Clair Ave., a block down from the ongoing headquarters build. (And across from a parking lot.) "They already own the land. [Sherwin] could do a joint venture and throw the land in and build a quality environment around their headquarters.

"If they have that spirit, it’s doable," he added. "The biggest impediment to building there is land speculation."

Land speculation, a phrase that makes Yablonsky grimace, is effectively what has stalled growth projects in the Warehouse District since at least the mid-1980s. Yablonsky, and other preservationists, like Richard Pace and Jonathan Sandvick, helped curb the razing of buildings for parking—mostly for visitors of the new Justice Center complex to the east—by formalizing it as an historic district in 1982.

But few, Yablonsky takes pride in recalling, saw "the glass as half full." He and others fought to prevent historic structures from being torn down, while arguing with developers that such structures could be more valuable as rehabbed real estate than, well, wiped from history.

Yablonsky's spirit was soon validated. In 1993, a study orchestrated by Cleveland State was completed to prove the Warehouse District's viability as a place to live, for more than the mere hundreds that dwelled around its nine blocks. By then, about 45 percent of the district was standing as it was once built.

"So why does the Warehouse District feel so devoid of life?" the Plain Dealer's Steven Litt wrote that year. "Because offices, shops and restaurants alone do not make a neighborhood. Housing is the missing ingredient."

And housing came. Since the mid-1980s, 17 apartment complexes were built or rehabbed from century-old terra cotta buildings. Yablonsky estimates that the district today houses over 3,000 residents. "And more dogs," he said, "than kids."

Sherwin Williams has yet to comment directly on their plans for the empty space. But, one realizes walking east on St. Clair, there is an undeniable need for something standing, something more than storage for cars.

"There needs to be closure. There's no sense of space now," Yablonsky said, looking across St. Clair. "Spaces feel good when they're defined. There's no definition to that," he added pointing to the lot.

"I mean, when you're walking past buildings that [English architect] Frank Cadell designed—he who was one of the grand architects of America in the late 19th century!" Yablonsky said. "I don't know; there's just a sense of place." 
Related
The Infinity Room, a staple of the Museum of Illusion's brand of eye trickery.

Museum of Illusions, a Popular 'Edutainment' Concept, to Fill Long-Vacant May Co. Building Space: The massive space, formerly home to the Cadillac Ranch, has been empty for the past decade on Public Square


Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Cuyahoga County Dem Party Members Take Issue With O'Malley's Characterization That 'Safe' Suburbs Support Ahn

By Vince Grzegorek

O'Malley speaking at a recent press conference

Half of Clevelanders Think City Parks Aren't in Good Condition, Survey Shows

By Mark Oprea

Cleveland operates dozens of parks, pools and playgrounds. The survey results for the city's months-long Parks and Recreation Master Plan show that, well, they can be a lot better.

Did You Know Jason Kelce is From Cleveland Heights?

By Vince Grzegorek

Did You Know Jason Kelce is From Cleveland Heights?

Ohio Foodbanks Say Thriving Families Tax Credit Could Help Reduce Hunger

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

A Muni Lot distribution in 2021

Also in News & Views

Ohio Supreme Court: Sam Randazzo’s Assets Can Be Frozen in Connection With FirstEnergy Case

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Sam Randazzo

Ohio Foodbanks Say Thriving Families Tax Credit Could Help Reduce Hunger

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

A Muni Lot distribution in 2021

The Fight to Feed Kids in Ohio Continues, Though State Budget Still Falls Short of Universal Free Lunches

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Students getting their lunch at a primary school.

Ohio House Democrats Propose PUCO Nomination Overhaul

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Sam Randazzo
More

Digital Issue

January 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us