With New Pop-Up Events, Literary Cleveland's Inkubator Lit Fest Returns Bigger and Better This September

Along with 47 workshops, panels, a book fair, afterparties and free Mitchell's ice cream, Literary Cleveland, Inkubator's host since 2015, has some new tricks up its sleeve all throughout September, including three new pop-up events set in Cleveland's neighborhoods.
Last year, after moving the event to run parallel to Cleveland Book Week, Literary Cleveland Director Matt Weinkam decided to open up Inkubator's event range into different spots in the literary community.
With registration—1,200 people—at a record high last year, Weinkam fashioned 2023's Inkubator like South Florida's O, Miami Poetry Festival, a yearly festival that adopts a more around town kind of vibe. And, with headliners Lydia Davis, Peter Ho Davies and Hanif Abdurraqib, he hopes to attract an increasing number of attendees from outside of Northeast Ohio, not just those outside the city proper.
"We wanted to bring the conference out of the library," Weinkam said, "and into different areas of the community, into neighborhoods that wouldn't necessarily be able to get downtown."
On Sunday, September 24th, the Rust Belt Humanities Lab, a regional storytelling initiative led by Urseline professor Valentino Zullo, will be setting up a comics-making pop-up at the West Side Market. Zullo will also, Weinkam said, be handing out free books donated by Cleveland Reads. "You'll be stumbling on books displayed like fruit."
And, across from Literary Cleveland's new headquarters space on Larchmere Blvd., Loganberry Books will be orchestrating a "Coaster Series" project, where the bookshop will be dispersing 10,000 drink coasters with poetry printed on them to area bars and restaurants.
"It's an unconventional way to reach people, I know," Weinkam said. "But that's just it."
While it's nice to have a post-pandemic affair, Lit Cleveland is also taking lessons learned from the era and adopting them to how Inkubator runs now. It's half the reason why Abdurraqib's and Davis' panels are entirely virtual: to allow fans who can't be there in person the chance to participate.
The same goes, Weinkam said, for how Inkubator draws its stars. Writer Sean Thomas resides in Erie, Penns. Peter Ho Davis lives in Ann Arbor. Elissa Washuta teaches in Columbus. Manuel Iris is driving up from Cincinnati.
"The more we could draw some names from some of those places," Weinkam added, "people in Pittsburgh, Detroit, Columbus could say, 'Oh, this isn't just a Cleveland conference.' This is more of regional thing."
Admission, as always, is free for both in-person and virtual events. Registration opens online August 1st at 8 a.m.
