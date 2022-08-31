WKYC to Add Hourlong Newscast Anchored by Christi Paul and Carmen Blackwell

click to enlarge WKYC Studios Christi Paul and Carmen Blackwell.

WKYC Studios has announced a revamped early evening news lineup that includes a new hourlong newscast anchored by former CNN anchor Christi Paul and Carmen Blackwell."What's Now" will air at 5 p.m. weekdays and will, per WKYC, "expand on the day’stop stories and feature unique content including live reports from across the region that informs, enlightens and inspires."The 5 p.m. newscast will also serve as a kind of bridge between the two shows it will soon be sandwiched between: the faster-paced 4 p.m. show, "What's New," anchored by Betsy Kling and Jay Crawford, (which formerly occupied the 5 p.m. slot), and the more conventional 6 p.m. newscast, 3News at 6, hosted by Russ Mitchell and Laura Caso.Kling and Crawford will appear on segments during the first half of "What's Now." Mitchell and Caso will appear on segments during the latter half.“Whether it’s Betsy and Jay sharing 'What’s New' at 4 p.m., Christi and Carmen giving viewers an update on what’s happening at 5 p.m., or Russ and Laura reporting the top breaking stories at 6 p.m., all of our broadcasts are focused on delivering content that our viewers tell us matters most to them,” said WKYC Director of Content Adam Miller, in a press release. “By adding this extra hour of programming, we look forward to expanding on our talented team’s passion for unique storytelling and impactful journalism on a daily basis.”WKYC's new "afternoon block" begins Monday, Sept. 12.***