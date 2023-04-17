Cleveland Taco Week is ongoing through Sunday, April 16th!

Yes, Lyndhurst Police Will Knock on Your Door in the Middle of the Night to Collect Overdue Parking Fines

"My wife was terrified. Cash only. Exact change," one Lyndhurst resident said

By on Mon, Apr 17, 2023 at 8:53 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A Lyndhurst PD cruiser parked in front of the department in 2015. - John Mitchell / Lyndhurst PD
John Mitchell / Lyndhurst PD
A Lyndhurst PD cruiser parked in front of the department in 2015.
A recent post on NextDoor, near the end of March, had most people assuming the original poster was the victim of a scam.

It's 2:30 in the morning, the person wrote. Lyndhurst police knock on her door and ask her boyfriend to pay off old parking tickets. She asks for proof; the police say it's "at the station." Threatened with a tow, the boyfriend, needing requisite cash, drives to the nearest ATM to withdraw $50. The cops follow him.

"Now, I'm not saying we are right for parking in the street," she wrote, "but our neighbors park on their front lawn. And others park overnight all the time."

She was mystified why Lyndhurst officers seemed to single her and her boyfriend out, especially in the wee hours of the morning.

"I found it to be an odd practice," she wrote.

The NextDoor post, which later turned heads on Reddit, drew a barrage of comments sniffing out a possible scam.

"What, that sounds fishy!" one wrote. "Sounds like dirty cops."

"Hope you called the real police," said another.

But a fellow Lyndhurst resident chimed in to say that not only was this not a scam, but that it's been happening for years.

He said that it was 16 years ago when Lyndhurst police knocked on his door. It was 3:30 a.m.

"My wife was terrified. Cash only. Exact change," he wrote. He drove to a donut shop on Richmond and Mayfield. "This was 2007. Can’t believe it’s still happening in 2023."

In an interview with Scene, Lt. Steve DeBow of the Lyndhurst Police Traffic Bureau denounced all of the uproar in recent weeks. He said that there were, to his knowledge, no "scams" or impersonators extorting late-night money from Lyndhurst residents, and that such procedures by the actual police have been "standard" at the department for the 28 years he's been there.

Repeatedly, DeBow asserted that such late-night confrontations only apply to neighbors with "multiple unpaid violations," and that such violators can pay with cash or check. (Check!) He said that officers use digital license plate readers to scope out  cars for plates with overdue ticket fines and those parked illegally during the 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. cutoff.

"We don't force people to go to withdraw money," he told Scene on Thursday. "It's a courtesy we give the residents here. We wake them up, and give them the option to pay the fines owed. We don't insist on anything—and most people are grateful for that."

As for why credit card readers aren't available, DeBow blamed—ironically—the hour. "In the middle of the night? When the court's not open?"

Unfortunately, for the miffed Lyndhurst folk, the policy isn't going away any time soon.

"I don't know that the process needs to change," DeBow said. "I mean, personally? I wouldn't want my car towed in the morning. I would rather pay the $20 or $40 than have my car towed. Right?"

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

moprea

Mark Oprea

Mark Oprea is a staff writer at Scene. For the past seven years, he's covered Cleveland as a freelance journalist, and has contributed to TIME, NPR, the Pacific Standard and the Cleveland Magazine. He's the winner of two Press Club awards.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Menards to Pay Former Avon Employee $342,000 After Failing to Take Action Against Serial Harasser

By Maria Elena Scott

A Mendards store

Cleveland Browns Announce Early End of FirstEnergy Stadium Naming Rights Deal

By Vince Grzegorek

Cleveland Browns Announce Early End of FirstEnergy Stadium Naming Rights Deal

Ideastream's Rick Jackson, Prominent Voice in Cleveland Media for 20 Years, Will Retire in June

By Mark Oprea

Rick Jackson, a prominent voice of Cleveland broadcast journalism, plans to retire this June.

Ohio Makes Strides in Number of Children Adopted from Foster Care

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

The 54,200 adoptions nationwide in 2021 represent a more than 6% decrease compared with 2020, and a more than 18% decrease from 2019's historic high of 66,200 adoptions, according to federal data.

Also in News & Views

What Does a Misoprostol-Only Abortion Look Like?

By Madeline Fening

Dr. Krishen from Planned Parenthood said there’s a lot more variation in timing of when that pregnancy may end in a misoprostol-only abortion, as well as prolonged bleeding and cramping.

Ohio Makes Strides in Number of Children Adopted from Foster Care

By Nadia Ramlagan, Ohio News Service

The 54,200 adoptions nationwide in 2021 represent a more than 6% decrease compared with 2020, and a more than 18% decrease from 2019's historic high of 66,200 adoptions, according to federal data.

Ohio Abortion Rights Groups React to Mifepristone Court Ruling Limiting Drug to First Seven Weeks of Pregnancy

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

A scene from the 2023 Women's March Cleveland in Ohio City

After End of Covid-Era Benefits, 70,000 Older Ohioans Struggle With Hunger

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

One of the many Muni Lot distributions from the past year
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us