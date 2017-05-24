Bites

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Bites

Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. Opening in Flats East Bank This Summer

Posted By on Wed, May 24, 2017 at 12:36 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-05-24_at_12.40.00_pm.png

Thirsty Clevelanders will soon have yet another brewery to enjoy, as Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. plans to open in the Flats East Bank this August.

Back in November, the Akron-based brewery — which started in 1997 and now distributes in 15 states — was in talks to take over one of the two closed spaces in the Flats East Bank project left vacant after Crop's departure.

At the time, owner John Najeway told Cleveland.com that "The market is healthy; there is always opportunity, especially since we don't have a brewpub attached to our production facility. We haven't had a brew pub since '05. We're looking at it and considering it."

Now, with the appropriate looking and considering done, Thirsty Dog is officially taking the leap with a 12,000-square-foot operation that includes a brewery, taproom, restaurant and patio in the former Crop On-Air Studio spot.


