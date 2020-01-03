The 'Jeny' from the WHOISJENY Billboards Is Not a Person At All

Facebook.com / WhoisJeny

The identity behind the "Jeny" referenced in all those minimalist local billboards with the #WhoisJeny hashtag was revealed Friday morning.Jeny is not, as it turns out, a person. It refers to the new FM radio station, 107.3, J-E-N-Y, which purports to be "the pulse of the North Coast" and will be targeted exclusively to Generation Y. (jenget it?)On Facebook, the station announced that it will launch this morning at 10 a.m. with 10,000 songs in a row without commercial interruption.