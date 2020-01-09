Vodka Vodka early bird tickets are on sale now for a very limited time!

Thursday, January 9, 2020

Film

Chagrin Documentary Film Fest to Present a Series of Special Screenings as an Encore to Its 10th Anniversary

Posted By on Thu, Jan 9, 2020 at 12:20 PM

The folks at the Chagrin Documentary Film Fest have just announced that they’ll present an encore screening of some of the most talked about films from the tenth iteration of the festival, which took place last fall. That festival broke attendance and growth records.

As part of its growing year-round programming, CDFF will present eight award winning films in January, February and March during the CDFF Encore Series.

“We like to give our audience another chance to see some of the most buzzed about films and to continue to have a discussion around these important topics. We are excited to offer more year-round and educational programming and the CDFF Encore Series will be a continuation of this focus,” says festival Director Mary Ann Ponce in a statement.



The series kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Chagrin Cinemas in Chagrin Falls with screenings of The Woman Who Loves Giraffes, Woman in Motion and Armstrong. Check the website for times.

The series continues on Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Mandel Jewish Community Center with a screening of CDFF’s Audience Choice Award winner You Only Die Twice, a film that follows documentarian Yair Lev as he follows the path to find the man who stole his grandfather’s identity during World War II. That screening takes place at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 online or at the door.

At 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, there will be a screening of Degas, Cassatt, the Terrible Children of Impressionism at Hamlet Village in Chagrin Falls. The film chronicles the relationship between Edgar Degas and Mary Cassatt who influenced one another’s work and shared a friendship that lasted 30 years. Reservations can be made with Karen at Hamlet Village by calling 440-247-4676. Donations will be accepted at the door to benefit CDFF. Co-director Felicia Zavarella Stadelman will be on hand to introduce the film.

On Thursday, Feb. 20, CDFF will celebrate Black History Month with a screening of two short films, and there will be a panel discussion with local organizations referencing how the topics in the films are being addressed in Northeast Ohio.

And finally, there will be a family day at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, at the Chagrin Falls Intermediate School Auditorium in Chagrin Falls. The schedule for Family Day includes screenings of Amazing Grace Lemonade Race, a film about 10-year-old Grace McCunn who raised money for charity with her lemonade stand, and The Biggest Little Farm, a film on the short list for an Oscar Best Documentary nomination.

