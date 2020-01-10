Vodka Vodka early bird tickets are on sale now for a very limited time!

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 10, 2020

Bites

Terrestrial Brewing Company Teams Up with Ready Set! Coffee Company to Produce a New Breakfast Stout

Posted By on Fri, Jan 10, 2020 at 10:35 AM

COURTESY OF TERRESTRIAL BREWING COMPANY
  • Courtesy of Terrestrial Brewing Company
Terrestrial Brewing Company has teamed up with Ready Set!, the locally based small batch coffee roaster that’s planning to open a storefront this year in the Gordon Square Arts District, to produce a new breakfast stout.

“We’ve created a South American blend that is both nutty and sweet for their Imperial French Toast Morning Halp” reads a press release about the new brew.

The brewers at Terrestrial maintain that they've "doubled down on the grain and the maple, crafting a brew exploding with French toasty goodness," so that the beer finishes with a coffee kick.



Terrestrial will tap the first keg at 3 p.m. today at the brew pub that’s located in Battery Park.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland-Born Chef to Import Popular Chicago Restaurant to Little Italy Read More

  2. Angie’s Soul Café Now Open at New Home on Carnegie in Midtown Read More

  3. Gov. DeWine Says Legalizing Marijuana for All Ohio Adults Would Be a Mistake Read More

  4. Cleveland Indians Announce Official Start Time of First Weather Delayed Game of the Season Read More

  5. Union Library Workers Call on Executives to Meet 'As Soon as Possible, as Long as Necessary' to Prevent Strike Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation