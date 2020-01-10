Friday, January 10, 2020
Terrestrial Brewing Company Teams Up with Ready Set! Coffee Company to Produce a New Breakfast Stout
By Jeff Niesel
on Fri, Jan 10, 2020 at 10:35 AM
Terrestrial Brewing Company
Courtesy of Terrestrial Brewing Company
has teamed up with Ready Set!
, the locally based small batch coffee roaster that’s planning to open a storefront this year in the Gordon Square Arts District, to produce a new breakfast stout.
“We’ve created a South American blend that is both nutty and sweet for their Imperial French Toast Morning Halp” reads a press release about the new brew.
The brewers at Terrestrial maintain that they've "doubled down on the grain and the maple, crafting a brew exploding with French toasty goodness," so that the beer finishes with a coffee kick.
Terrestrial will tap the first keg at 3 p.m. today at the brew pub that’s located in Battery Park.
