Willoughby Brewing Company Closed Over Tax Issue For Now, Possibly For Good

Willoughby Brewing Company, after failing to pay state sales tax for two months, has been shuttered by the state of Ohio department of taxation.The official notice was posted on the brewery's front door this week as comedy shows scheduled at the venue for this weekend scrambled to find alternate spots.Willoughby Brewing, which opened in 1998 and was one of the first craft breweries in Northeast Ohio, could reopen once it settles up its tab with the state, though it's unclear if it intends to either pony up or open its doors once again if it does. The brewery's Facebook and Twitter pages have been deleted.