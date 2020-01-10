Vodka Vodka early bird tickets are on sale now for a very limited time!

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 10, 2020

Bites

Willoughby Brewing Company Closed Over Tax Issue For Now, Possibly For Good

Posted By on Fri, Jan 10, 2020 at 9:47 AM

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps

Willoughby Brewing Company, after failing to pay state sales tax for two months, has been shuttered by the state of Ohio department of taxation.

The official notice was posted on the brewery's front door this week as comedy shows scheduled at the venue for this weekend scrambled to find alternate spots.

Willoughby Brewing, which opened in 1998 and was one of the first craft breweries in Northeast Ohio, could reopen once it settles up its tab with the state, though it's unclear if it intends to either pony up or open its doors once again if it does. The brewery's Facebook and Twitter pages have been deleted.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland-Born Chef to Import Popular Chicago Restaurant to Little Italy Read More

  2. Angie’s Soul Café Now Open at New Home on Carnegie in Midtown Read More

  3. Gov. DeWine Says Legalizing Marijuana for All Ohio Adults Would Be a Mistake Read More

  4. Cleveland Indians Announce Official Start Time of First Weather Delayed Game of the Season Read More

  5. Union Library Workers Call on Executives to Meet 'As Soon as Possible, as Long as Necessary' to Prevent Strike Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation