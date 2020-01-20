Annual Mac 'N' Cheese Throwdown Returns to Cleveland Public Auditorium on Feb. 29

Next month, the fourth annual Mac ’N’ Cheese Throwdown
returns to Public Auditorium, where it takes place from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29.
This year, organizers have introduced the Man vs. Mac Challenge. Competitors will have to chow down three pounds of Harry Buffalo’s mac ’n’ cheese within a 30-minute time frame. The first place winner will receive a $50 prize, and second and third place winners will receive $25 prizes. Tickets for the Man vs. Mac challenge are $20 and can be purchased in conjunction with a VIP or general admission ticket.
Current competitors include Astoria Café, Grayton Road Tavern, Hi + Dry, Matteo’s Casual Italian, Melt Bar and Grilled, Landerhaven Executive Catering, Luxe Kitchen and Lounge, Sara’s Place, Sol, the Cleveland Clinic (Aramark), the Great Room at the Cleveland Marriott, the Southside, Tremont Taphouse, Two Bucks, Hatfield’s Goode Grub, Krav, Manna Truck, PastaTivo and OL’Chefskis BBQ. Beverages will be provided by Distillata Water, the Coca-Cola Company, Rheingeist, Jim Beam, Jack Daniels and Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Additional competitors and vendors will be announced closer to the date.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Working Animals Giving Service for Kids (W.A.G.S. 4 Kids), an organization that trains and provides mobility and autism service dogs to empower children with special needs. Inmates train the service dogs via the ODRC Accredited Apprenticeship “Step By Step” Service Dog Training Programs at Grafton and Mansfield Correctional Institution.
Tickets for the event are currently available online
. VIP tickets are $50, and general admission tickets are $30. VIP tickets include perks like expedited entry and exclusive access to the Tito’s Handmade Vodka VIP area with seating and private bar, all the mac 'n' cheese you can eat, two non-boozy beverage tickets and one vote to decide who's crowned 2020 People’s Choice Best Mac.
Children under age 5 are free; however, they must register with the purchase of an adult VIP or general admission ticket. There will be no ticket sales at the door the day of the event.
