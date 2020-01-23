Forest City Brewery to Host a Launch Party for the New Virtual Reality Game 'Straylight'

click to enlarge Courtesy of Rob Kovacs

The Dr. Bloc crew.

On Feb. 3, Cleveland-based indie game developers Dr. Bloc will release their new virtual reality (VR) game,, on Steam as early access.is a new VR platform that allows viewers to be immersed in "cosmic, abstract worlds" and then propel themselves and fly in a virtual universe."It's really an incredible experience as you actually feel like you're flying through space," says Rob Kovacs, the local musician who’s the composer and sound designer of the game, in a statement. "We've been play-testing it for several months and the responses have been just been off-the-charts positive."The game features “eye-catching visuals that take inspiration from the glowing digital graphics of the ’80s but powered through technology of today.” The original soundtrack that fuses classic synthwave with electronica.is the first game from Dr. Bloc, a small team devoted to bringing “the joy and challenge of classic games into the future.”At 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, Forest City Brewery will host a free launch party for the game. Guests will be able to meet and talk with the developers. They can also play the game before its release.