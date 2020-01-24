'Napoleon Dynamite' Stars Head to Akron This Spring in Honor of Film's 15th Anniversary, Gosh

In honor of the Napoleon Dynamite's 15th anniversary, stars from the cult favorite are headed to Akron this spring for a special event screening and Q&A.
Come Friday, May 15, the 2004 independent film — which brought the world choice lines like "Whatever I feel like I wanna do, gosh," and "Make yourself a dang quesa-dilluh," — hits the Akron Civic Theatre, with actors Jon Heder (Napoleon), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) in tow.
Tickets go on sale next Friday and must be paid for in currency other than tater tots. Prices run between $22 and $150.
In anticipation of the event, fall in love all over again with quite possibly the best wedding song of all time: