Cedar Lee to Host Special Screening for Beloved Concessions Worker

Our colleague Arjeye Lacey passed away Jan 20th at the age of 36. We miss him terribly & will host a benefit screening of one of Arjeye's favorite films, 'Moonrise Kingdom' 7pm Feb 4th. 100% of proceeds will go to his family to help w funeral expenses. Tix https://t.co/uOFgZw6tSG pic.twitter.com/peC4hwbLfL