Cedar Lee to Host Special Screening for Beloved Concessions Worker

Arjeye Lacey, who died Jan. 19 at the age of 36.

Our colleague Arjeye Lacey passed away Jan 20th at the age of 36. We miss him terribly & will host a benefit screening of one of Arjeye's favorite films, 'Moonrise Kingdom' 7pm Feb 4th. 100% of proceeds will go to his family to help w funeral expenses. Tix https://t.co/uOFgZw6tSG pic.twitter.com/peC4hwbLfL — Cedar Lee Theatre (@CedarLeeTheatre) January 28, 2020

Regular attendees at the Cedar Lee will no doubt recognize the face, if not the name, of Arjeye Lacey. He was a Cleveland Cinemas employee who worked the concession stand for nearly 20 years and was known for his warmth and passion for movies.On Jan. 19, the 36-year-old Lacey passed away, and Cleveland Cinemas is grieving the sudden, tragic loss.“Arjeye will be missed by his co-workers and customers alike,” said Jon Forman, President of Cleveland Cinemas, in a statement provided to the media. “His love of movies and dedication to his job made him a shining presence at the theatre.”The Cedar Lee will host a special screening ofone of Lacey's favorite films, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. to help the family with funeral expenses. 100 percent of the evening's proceeds will go to Lacey's family.Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Cedar Lee box office or online