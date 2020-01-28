Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Film

Cedar Lee to Host Special Screening for Beloved Concessions Worker

Posted By on Tue, Jan 28, 2020 at 1:47 PM

click to enlarge Arjeye Lacey, who died Jan. 19 at the age of 36. - COURTESY OF CLEVELAND CINEMAS
  • Courtesy of Cleveland Cinemas
  • Arjeye Lacey, who died Jan. 19 at the age of 36.

Regular attendees at the Cedar Lee will no doubt recognize the face, if not the name, of Arjeye Lacey. He was a Cleveland Cinemas employee who worked the concession stand for nearly 20 years and was known for his warmth and passion for movies.

On Jan. 19, the 36-year-old Lacey passed away, and Cleveland Cinemas is grieving the sudden, tragic loss.

“Arjeye will be missed by his co-workers and customers alike,” said Jon Forman, President of Cleveland Cinemas, in a statement provided to the media. “His love of movies and dedication to his job made him a shining presence at the theatre.”



The Cedar Lee will host a special screening of Moonrise Kingdom, one of Lacey's favorite films, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. to help the family with funeral expenses. 100 percent of the evening's proceeds will go to Lacey's family.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Cedar Lee box office or online.


Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Reaction to the Cleveland-Filmed 'Bachelor' Episode is Exactly What You'd Expect Read More

  2. Wild Mango at Great Northern Mall has Closed Read More

  3. Tons of Radioactive Marcellus, Utica Well Waste is Allowed to Flow in Ohio Through 'Loophole' Read More

  4. Cleveland City Councilwoman Dona Brady is Stepping Down Read More

  5. There are Two Possible Cases of Coronavirus Reported at Miami University Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation