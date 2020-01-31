Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Friday, January 31, 2020

C-Notes

Drummer Karriem Riggins Will Be the Artist-in-Residence for This Year’s Tri-C JazzFest

Posted By on Fri, Jan 31, 2020 at 5:00 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF TRI-C
  • Courtesy of Tri-C
A jazz drummer and hip-hop producer, Karriem Riggins will be the artist-in-residence for the 41st annual Tri-C JazzFest Cleveland. The festival takes place at Playhouse Square in June.

Riggins’ residency will begin next month and will include performances, master classes and interviews.

“We’re excited to immerse Karriem in our community,” says Terri Pontremoli, director of Tri-C JazzFest, in a statement. “He does more than straddle the worlds of jazz and hip-hop — he brings them together.”



At age 17, Riggins drummed with jazz singer Betty Carter. He then worked with Mulgrew Miller, Roy Hargrove, Ray Brown, Paul McCartney, Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown and Norah Jones. He now resides in Los Angeles and performs regularly with Diana Krall and collaborates with rapper Common.

Riggins will be introduced as Tri-C JazzFest’s artist-in-residence on Friday, Feb. 7, during the 2020 festival lineup announcement party at Nighttown.

He’ll return to Cleveland in April and June for workshops and a performance at the festival itself.

