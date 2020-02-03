VODKA VODKA IS THIS FRIDAY. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS EVENT!

Monday, February 3, 2020

Bites

Vodka Vodka Tasting Event Returns to Red Space This Friday

Posted By on Mon, Feb 3, 2020 at 12:28 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Photo by Emanuel Wallace
Regardless of if you take your vodka shaken, not stirred, with cranberry juice or just straight up, Scene's upcoming Vodka Vodka tasting event offers drinks for all.

For the sixth year in a row, the party kicks off at Red Space (2400 Superior Ave.) Friday. As usual, the event includes vodka brands from all around the world for participants to test out, along with a fashion show and a live DJ.

Tickets start at $40 for general admission and $50 for VIP. Designated drivers get $10 knocked off their ticket prices. Day-of pricing does go up. Doors open at 6 p.m. for VIP, and 7 p.m. for everyone else.



Head to scenevodkavodka.com for more info and to purchase tickets.

Check out photos from last year's event right here.

