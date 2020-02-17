United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 17, 2020

Bites

The Pierogi Cart From ‘The Bachelor’ to Make Its Cleveland Debut at Brite Winter

Posted By on Mon, Feb 17, 2020 at 11:34 AM

COURTESY OF THE AD COM GROUP
  • Courtesy of the Ad Com Group
The pierogi cart that appeared on the recent episode of The Bachelor that was filmed in Cleveland will make a special appearance on Saturday at the Brite Winter Music Festival that takes place on the West Bank of the Flats.

During the episode, Peter Weber and contestant Kelsey Weier explored downtown Cleveland on a one-on-one date. They walked to Public Square where they were greeted by a polka band, couples dancing and a mysterious street vendor selling pierogi because, you know, that's what goes down on a daily basis at Public Square.

Clevelanders know that no such pierogi cart exists — it was simply created for the TV show. But to capitalize on the cart’s notoriety, the Brite Winter team tracked down the vendor, who is real, and asked "Pierogi Joe” Becker to appear at the festival.



“We’re excited to bring this made-for-TV moment to life at Brite Winter this weekend and give fans of the show, of Brite, of pierogi, and of Cleveland something else to look forward to,” says Morgan Passek, a Brite Winter spokesperson, in a statement.

Becker, who hails from Slavic Village and normally operates his pierogi business out of a food truck and not a cart, was thrilled to accept.

“Fans of the show were disappointed to hear that the pierogi cart didn’t exist, so it has been fun to work with Brite Winter to make this happen,” says Becker. “I look forward to folks being delighted to discover the cart. We’ll be serving up the same delicious food as always from both the cart and our truck with plenty to go around.”

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. The Brite Winter 2020 Performances You Can't Miss Read More

  2. Jonathon Sawyer No Longer Listed as Executive Chef on Sawyer's, SeeSaw Websites; Owners Say Situation Being Assessed Read More

  3. Crocker Park Invites You to Celebrate Valentine's Day at the Cheesecake Factory, Which Has Plenty of Parking Read More

  4. Former Ohio State Wrestler Accuses U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of 'Cover Up' in Sex Abuse Case Read More

  5. Great Lakes Brewing Co. Reopens Friday With New Brewpub/Beer Garden Split Concept After Renovations Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation