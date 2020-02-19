United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Changes Name to Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony to Promote Buffalo Wild Wings

Posted By on Wed, Feb 19, 2020 at 9:13 AM

click to enlarge boneless_thugs_logo.jpg
In one of the stranger publicity stunts we've ever come across, the hip-hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, one of Cleveland's best-known musical exports, has just announced that it has entered a sponsorship deal with Buffalo Wild Wings and will change its name to Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony.

“BoneThugs is a group where majority rules,” says manager Steve Lobel in a statement. “So, for now, the name change will stick.”

The group is in the process of updating its social handles and Spotify profile in the coming days, signifying it'll be known as the Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony until further notice.



According to a press release, Krayzie Boneless, Flesh-N-Boneless and Wish Boneless agreed to the name change after tasting Buffalo Wild Wings' new juicier boneless wings.

“This is going down for real. It’s happening. We got merch and everything,” says Wish Boneless in a statement.

Layzie Bone declined to change his name to Layzie Boneless, and the group recorded a very funny “Behind the Music” video that documents the group’s name change and the rift between Layzie and the other members.

Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony limited edition gear will also be available soon at bonelessthugs.com.

