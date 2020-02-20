5 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Weekend

FRIDAY, FEB. 21
Bill Toms & Hard Rain/Gene Schwartz Trio
A mix of blues, soul and Americana, Good for My Soul
, a recent effort from Bill Toms & Hard Rain features a collection of tunes that sound so familiar they could pass for standards. With its woozy horns and raspy vocals, "I'd Be a Rich Man Today" kicks the album off with a bang. Toms launched his career some 30 years ago as the lead guitarist in Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers, a regional sensation that has always had a strong following in Cleveland. (Jeff Niesel), 7:30 p.m., $12 ADV, $15 DOS. Music Box Supper Club
Into the Blue Grateful Dead Revival
Regardless of your take on the Grateful Dead, the band to which Into the Blue, an ensemble of local musicians pays tribute, the group maintains a damn important stature in the rock 'n' roll canon. Into the Blue revives that spirit and lends it the respect Jerry and Co. rightfully deserve. Anyone interested in hearing — and seeing — great music flow from the stage should check out what these guys are doing. Fellow musicians and artists will glean inspiration. (Eric Sandy), 9 p.m., $11 ADV, $14 DOS. Beachland Ballroom
SATURDAY, FEB. 22
Great White + Slaughter
These two hard rock bands became arena rock acts in the ’80s and ‘90s. Great White owes its success to MTV, which put videos for tracks such as the poppy “Once Bitten, Twice Shy” into heavy rotation. This incarnation of Great White doesn’t include lead singer Jack Russell, who fronts Jack Russell’s Great White.
Slaughter’s first album, 1990’s Stick It to Ya
, spawned singles such as "Up All Night," "Spend My Life," "Mad About You" and "Fly to the Angels," songs that showed off the group's Def Leppard-like ability to deliver crossover hits. (Niesel) 8 p.m., $32.50-$43.50. MGM Northfield Park
SUNDAY, FEB. 23
John Gorka/Amilia K Spicer
Folk icon John Gorka has toured and recorded since the 1970s. The veteran musician came out of the Northeast folk rock scene. Specifically, he emerged from Godfrey Daniels, one of the oldest folk clubs in the country. At one point, he even lived in the club’s basement and acted as resident MC and sound man., 7 p.m., $20 ADV, $25 DOS. Music Box Supper Club
Knuckle Puck/Heart Attack Man/One Step Closer
The Chicago-based rock band Knuckle Puck spent almost all of 2019 off the road working on the new effort. Slated to be released in 2020, the album will follow the group's previous LPs, 2017’s Shapeshifter
and 2015’s Copacetic
. The five-piece will debut songs from the forthcoming record on a winter tour that includes tonight's stop at Mahall’s 20 Lanes. (Niesel), 7 p.m., $24 ADV, $26 DOS. Mahall's 20 Lanes
