United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 20, 2020

Scene & Heard

Cleveland State's Termination Letter to Men's Basketball Coach Dennis Felton Last Year Includes All Sorts of Nasty Allegations

Posted By on Thu, Feb 20, 2020 at 10:45 AM

click to enlarge CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY
  • Cleveland State University

Horizon League reporter Bob McDonald recently discovered that former Cleveland State University men's basketball coach Dennis Felton has sued the school over his dismissal last year.

The wrongful termination lawsuit itself isn't very interesting, but the university's termination letter to Felton, included as an exhibit in CSU's response, is.

This being Cleveland State basketball, and the Vikings being what they've been in recent memory, it's not entirely surprising that there wasn't a whole lot of local reporting on Felton's firing. Sure, he sucked, the team sucked. Terry Pluto had a little information in a July 2019 column, including that players objected to Felton's conditioning programs, that academic performance had lagged during his tenure, and that Felton couldn't seem to stop talented players from transferring.



The termination letter (below) lays out those claims, but it includes so much more. In it, CSU Athletic Director Scott Garrett alleged:

- That Felton mishandled or failed to report to the Office of Institutional Equity a possible instance of dating violence by a member of the team.

- That Felton hired to assistant coaches with previous discipline issues by the NCAA. One of those assistants, while at CSU, asked a player for $25,000.

- That despite ongoing issues with academic performance, Felton sought commitments from players who were not academically eligible.

- That Felton failed to initially report to CSU an incident where student athletes were pulled over by the Ohio Highway Patrol, who found drugs in the vehicle, and that Felton's eventual report to the university was inaccurate.

- That Felton went on vacation without notifying the Athletic Director or completing paperwork to document his use of vacation time.

In his lawsuit alleging wrongful termination, Felton says those claims are inaccurate and made only so that CSU might avoid forking over money for the three remaining years of his contract.

In its answer, the university stood by its decision to fire Felton for cause and attached the termination letter as evidence.

Felton is now an assistant coach at Fordham.


PDF Dennis-Felton-Termination-Letter.pdf

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of Sports, Cleveland State University

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Changes Name to Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony to Promote Buffalo Wild Wings Read More

  2. Old Fashion Hot Dogs on Lorain Closing at the End of March After 92 Years of Business Read More

  3. Carrie Cerino's Has Closed After 57 Years in Business Read More

  4. Freddie's, a Philly Sandwich and Fry Shop, Now Open in Tremont Read More

  5. La Casita's New Year-Round Taqueria Nears Opening in New Spot in Painesville Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation