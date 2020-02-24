H&M Home Set to Open at Beachwood Place Sometime This Year

click to enlarge Flickr.com/jeepersmedia

Brookfield Properties, owners of Beachwood Place Mall, plans to welcome a nearly-25,000-square foot H&M Home store to its shopping complex sometime this year.



The new H&M expansion, soon unleashing its brand of cheap, Instragram-worthy furniture and home

to all Northeast Ohio

, is the seventh of its kind to be built in the U.S.





"H&M's investment will not only provide a positive new experience for our shoppers but benefit the region as the only location of its kind in the Midwest," Beachwood Place general manager Heidi Yanok said in a press release.

decorMillennialsThis news comes shortly after Beachwood Place announced the closing of three stores: Papyrus, Gap and Abercrombie & Fitch.In addition to the expansion of the H&M Home store, Beachwood Place is also set to open a variety of other businesses, such as Zumiez, JD Sports, Journey Kidz, Carters and Baja Bistro Tex-Mex Grille.