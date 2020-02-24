Monday, February 24, 2020
H&M Home Set to Open at Beachwood Place Sometime This Year
By Claudia Ugbana
on Mon, Feb 24, 2020 at 4:34 PM
Brookfield Properties, owners of Beachwood Place Mall, plans to welcome a nearly-25,000-square foot H&M Home store to its shopping complex sometime this year.
The new H&M expansion, soon unleashing its brand of cheap, Instragram-worthy furniture and home
decor to all Northeast Ohio
Millennials, is the seventh of its kind to be built in the U.S.
This news comes shortly after Beachwood Place announced the closing of three stores: Papyrus, Gap and Abercrombie & Fitch.
"H&M's investment will not only provide a positive new experience for our shoppers but benefit the region as the only location of its kind in the Midwest," Beachwood Place general manager Heidi Yanok said
in a press release.
In addition to the expansion of the H&M Home store, Beachwood Place is also set to open a variety of other businesses, such as Zumiez, JD Sports, Journey Kidz, Carters and Baja Bistro Tex-Mex Grille.
