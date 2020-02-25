107.9 The End Relaunches as an Internet Radio Station

Up until it ceased operating as an alternative rock station in 1999, 107.9 The End played a role in breaking new artists in Northeast Ohio. It also catered to the local music scene and featured a terrific local music program dubbed The Inner Sanctum
.
Now, the station has relaunched as an internet only station
.
"I used to run it in the late ‘90s and I wanted to run it as a stream and do something different with it as a hobby," says Dan Binder, the station's former program director. "I thought it would be really cool if I could bring it back and make it sound like it used to sound. We didn’t have this technology [to stream] when the station was on the air.
During a quick listen, we didn't hear any live DJs (or any local ads, for that matter), but we heard a good quotient of '90s acts such as Bush, Jars of Clay and Gin Blossoms. A few of the more "modern" acts that received airplay included Neon Trees, the Head and the Heart, and Matt Maeson.
"I would love to be able to get to that point [of having live DJs]," says Binder. "With the technology, the sky is the limit. I would love to get it to a frequency and do everything we used to do. I work full-time and this is just a hobby but I’m certainly up to getting it to back to what it used to be."
Binder also said he's looking for local music to play and for any old photos from the station's past.
The city really embraced it, and Clevelanders were really passionate about the station," he says. "When the station got taken off the air, we never had a proper goodbye, which is part of the reason why I wanted to do this. I thought it would be cool to give something back. I switched this over only 48 hours ago and people found it out of nowhere. I’m not surprised because the station had such a cult following, but it’s been off the air since 1999, so that's pretty amazing."
Binder can be contacted through the station's Facebook page
.
