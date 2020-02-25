United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

C-Notes

Gogol Bordello to Play the Agora in May

Posted By on Tue, Feb 25, 2020 at 3:37 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE AGORA
  • Courtesy of the Agora
Gypsy punks Gogol Bordello have just announced the details of a summer tour, and the jaunt will include a date at the Agora on Saturday, May 9.

"People think you explore the world with the latest phone in your hand," says band leader Eugene Hütz in a press release. "My focus is always on staying experiential. Go for first-hand information, transmute it into wisdom, and share it with the people in a communal celebration. Bowie always said his main area of expertise was processing information, and I can relate to that. My storytelling is all about assembling diverse, disparate things and bringing them into focus."

Tickets to the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.



Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of Gogol Bordello, Agora Theatre

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week Kicks Off Today Read More

  2. Cleveland.com Ends Reader Comments on Stories Read More

  3. H&M Home Set to Open at Beachwood Place Sometime This Year Read More

  4. The Jam Scene Spotlight Shines Brightly on Goose, That Funky Four-Piece Band Out of Connecticut Read More

  5. City of Cleveland’s Incentive Package for Sherwin-Williams May Total $100 Million or More Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation