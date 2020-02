Gogol Bordello to Play the Agora in May

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Agora

Gypsy punks Gogol Bordello have just announced the details of a summer tour, and the jaunt will include a date at the Agora on Saturday, May 9."People think you explore the world with the latest phone in your hand," says band leader Eugene Hütz in a press release. "My focus is always on staying experiential. Go for first-hand information, transmute it into wisdom, and share it with the people in a communal celebration. Bowie always said his main area of expertise was processing information, and I can relate to that. My storytelling is all about assembling diverse, disparate things and bringing them into focus."Tickets to the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.