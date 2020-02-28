Friday, February 28, 2020
Stand Up Science Tour Returning to Hilarities in April
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Fri, Feb 28, 2020 at 5:10 PM
Comedian and science podcaster Shane Mauss (pictured) will bring his inventive Stand Up Science Tour back to Cleveland in April.
For the shows, Mauss does a bit of stand-up at the event's start, and his special local academic guests then talk about science-related topics.
After the performances, Mauss and guests return to the stage for an interactive discussion and Q&A with the audience.
“It's funnier than a TED Talk and smarter than your usual night of comedy,” reads a press release about the event.
Hilarities
will host the show. It takes place at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 11.
Tickets
cost $18 in advance, $25 at the door.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
Tags: Shane Mauss, Hilarities, Stand Up Science, Image