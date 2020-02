Stand Up Science Tour Returning to Hilarities in April

Courtesy of Right On PR

Comedian and science podcaster Shane Mauss (pictured) will bring his inventive Stand Up Science Tour back to Cleveland in April.For the shows, Mauss does a bit of stand-up at the event's start, and his special local academic guests then talk about science-related topics.After the performances, Mauss and guests return to the stage for an interactive discussion and Q&A with the audience.“It's funnier than a TED Talk and smarter than your usual night of comedy,” reads a press release about the event. Hilarities will host the show. It takes place at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 11. Tickets cost $18 in advance, $25 at the door.