Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are Now Both Coming to Cleveland Tuesday

Both Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders are coming to Ohio on Tuesday, March 10.
Biden is rallying
at Cuyahoga Community College Recreation Center, 1063 E. 30th St. in Cleveland. Doors open at 8:15 p.m. According
to The Columbus Dispatch, Biden will also be appearing in Columbus, but no details have been announced about that rally.
Sanders is slated to host a Bernie 2020 Cleveland Rally at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, 300 Lakeside Ave. E at 8 p.m. Doors are at 6 p.m. A campaign email says, "This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP
is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis."
Just last month, Biden's campaign was pretty much down and out. But, thanks to first place finish in the South Carolina primary and winning many of the delegates on Super Tuesday, the 77-year-old is now neck and neck
with Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is 78.
