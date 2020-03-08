United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Sunday, March 8, 2020

Scene & Heard

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are Now Both Coming to Cleveland Tuesday

Posted By and on Sun, Mar 8, 2020 at 10:14 AM

click to enlarge PHOTOS BY GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Photos by Gage Skidmore
Both Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders are coming to Ohio on Tuesday, March 10.

Biden is rallying at Cuyahoga Community College Recreation Center, 1063 E. 30th St. in Cleveland. Doors open at 8:15 p.m. According to The Columbus Dispatch, Biden will also be appearing in Columbus, but no details have been announced about that rally.

Sanders is slated to host a Bernie 2020 Cleveland Rally at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, 300 Lakeside Ave. E at 8 p.m. Doors are at 6 p.m. A campaign email says, "This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis."



Just last month, Biden's campaign was pretty much down and out. But, thanks to first place finish in the South Carolina primary and winning many of the delegates on Super Tuesday, the 77-year-old is now neck and neck with Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is 78.

