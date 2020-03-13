Email
Friday, March 13, 2020

C-Notes

Two Akron-Based Indie Rock Bands Issue a Collaborative Release

Posted By on Fri, Mar 13, 2020 at 1:06 PM

click to enlarge split_cover.jpg
Just today, the Akron indie rock bands Swell Tides and Roid Rage released SPLIT, a collaborative release that includes a four-song segment from each group as well as a song that features both bands.

The tracks were produced in part at Akron’s Electric Company Records, which also mastered the songs to analog tape. According to a press release about the album, SPLIT marks the “meeting of minds between two young bands — a psychic syncopation of sounds and words made for the times.”

Swell Tides (aka Jordan King) draws upon ’60s garage, psychedelic and pop influences for its rousing four tracks that sound like something you might hear on Little Steven's Underground Garage.



A three-piece of out Akron, Roid Rage features Jake Schott (guitar, vocals), Austin Kaufman (drums) and Zack Casey (bass, vocals). Its four songs have a similar garage rock vibe but feature more of a punk rock edge.

You can listen to the album here.

